Georgia Recruiting 2022 Offensive Breakdown - Quarterback and RB

As September 1st approaches and coaches will then be able to directly contact 2022 prospects, we take a look at names to know at the QB and RB positions for Georgia.

QB

Anyone who follows recruiting in the least knows that MJ Morris and Gunner Stockton are the top two QB targets for the Dawgs in the 2022 class. Both of these gunslingers are Peach State products. Stockton hails from Tiger, Georgia, and leads Jaybo Shaw's high octane Rabun County offense. Morris has recently transferred to Pace Academy after two tremendous years at Carrollton. Even though Stockton has narrowed down his recruitment to Georgia and South Carolina, we at Dawgs Daily on SI.com are lead to believe that Morris is the top priority for UGA.

Morris is the top dual-threat quarterback in the class and Stockton is likely to end up at South Carolina as the Stockton family is very close with new South Carolina Offensive Coordinator Mike Bobo. Also, Jaybo Shaw, the Head Coach at Rabun, is the brother of South Carolina legendary quarterback and now USC staffer Connor Shaw. Also, since Todd Monken has arrived at Georgia, it seems that the relationship between the Dawgs and MJ Morris has been ratcheted up a notch or two in the positive direction for UGA.

Tanner Bailey is another name to log in to the memory bank. Bailey is an Alabama native and certainly is one the Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers will be all over. Bailey is truly a pro-style guy. He is not going to impress with his speed by any means, but he is extremely accurate and stands tall in the pocket with poise and delivers strikes down the field with solid arm strength. I would not be surprised to see Georgia get heavily involved here. Especially if a Penn State or a Michigan ends up making a strong run at MJ Morris.

RB

Georgia is well known for taking a duo of running backs in each class. The 2022 running back class is loaded with talent. It's early on in the cycle, but here are the backs that we expect to start hearing from the UGA staff directly once September 1st rolls around.

Raleek Brown - 5'9" 170, Mater Dei (CA). An absolute speed demon and a gifted pass catcher both out of the backfield and split out in empty sets. Brown is a back that can put tremendous strain on defenses both with his presnap alignment and then once he has the ball in space. Guys like Brown are nightmares for defensive coordinators. Many consider the 5-Star the top all-purpose back in the 2022 class. Dell McGee has been in touch with the coaches at Mater Dei concerning Brown and made it known that Brown is a very high priority when the offer was extended back in January.

Tevin White - 6'1" 190, North Stafford (VA). White is another pass-catching extraordinaire. Of course with White's build, he is more than capable of running between the tackles. With what is supposed to be a more open offensive under Todd Monken and one that uses backs very creatively, White would be a great fit. He has already started to build a strong relationship with Dell McGee and made it known Georgia stands out to him early on in his recruitment.

Jordan James - 5'9" 200, Oakland (TN). Versatility is once again the keyword here with James and is the overall theme of the style of back that Monken, McGee, and company are targeting in 2022. In an interview earlier this year with Dawgs Daily on SI.com, James viewed the strength of his game as him being "not just a certain type of back. I can do things in a lot of different ways. I can show power, speed, agility, can catch it coming out of the backfield. I've got a lot of different things I do and all are things I want to continue to improve on and get better at." Saquon Barkley is who James models his game after and it's easy to see that come through when watching tape of the Murfreesboro product.

Jaydon Blue - 5'10" 205, Klein Cain (TX). Blue is a power back. He runs downhill with his shoulders square and is very hard to bring down. Even in big-time Texas High School football Blue looks like a man amongst boys. Dell McGee and Georgia will definitely be blowing up Blue once September 1st rolls around. Blue is the type of back that could turn into a Nick Chubb, Ezekiel Elliot type of every-down back. As soon as Georgia offered Blue the Dawgs arose to one of his top schools. This will be one of if not the most highly contested recruitments of the 2022 cycle. Being from Houston, it will be tough for the Dawgs to compete with Texas and LSU for Blue, but as I've been told by a UGA program source multiple times, "never count out Dell McGee."

Other backs of note are Emmanuel Henderson and Trevor Etienne. Both are 5-Star caliber type guys, but at this time we at Dawgs Daily on SI.com believe both will be headed elsewhere with Georgia is not in contention.

