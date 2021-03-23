UA All-American Camp Loaded with Star Linemen

The Under Armour All-American camp series made its way through Atlanta this past weekend, and it was loaded with Power 5 Linemen.

Despite the game of football seemingly making every move towards pace and space possible, with the overwhelming majority of college football throwing the ball on most downs, you still need great linemen to win.

If you want to win through the air, you've got to be able to keep your quarterback upright, hence the emphasis on the offensive line.

If you want to stop someone from throwing, you need to be able to get after the quarterback. It's as simple as that.

Sunday at Denmark High School in North Atlanta, Georgia, some of the nation's most elite talent on the offensive and defensive lines were in attendance.

Offense

2022

IMG Academy offensive tackle Tyler Booker, and SI All-American in his own right, has already been selected to play in the Under Armour Game, though he made the trip up to compete. And compete he did. He's got an infectious personality, paired with an elite frame and athleticism to play a multitude of positions on the college level. He looked extremely comfortable at both tackle and guard.

Greater Atlanta Christian's Addison Nichols is a 30-year old professional trapped in a 17-year old's body. His technique is advanced and mature, his approach to the work it takes to be great is evident, and he's got what's known in the scouting world as a grown man anchor. Bull rush's are a losing proposition against Nichols.

2023/24

Bo Hughley is a 6'6, 300 pound rising junior at Langston Hughes high school. Already flooded with Power 5 offers like the one he holds from Georgia, Hughley could be the next superstar quality tackle of the peach state. He's raw as a prospect in his technique, but his athleticism and length allow him to still dominate. The moment his hands and feet are consistently in the right place, he's going to be dangerous.

Any football player good enough to start at Grayson High School, one of the nation's most premier high school programs is likely a future Power 5 football player. That's Waltcalire Flynn, the 2024 offensive lineman. He's got quite a career ahead of him in high school, and eventually in college. A name to know in the future.

Defense

Ten years from now, we may look back and realize there was hundreds of millions of dollars worth of defensive line talent at Sunday's camp. Names like Walter Nolen, Mykel Williams, Tyree West from the 2022 class alone are all on the SI99 watch list for SI All American. Then you look at the 2023 class with Labbeus Overton, Kelby Collins, and Zavion Hardy that are of that same quality.

From the 40-yard dash to the on-field drills, to the 1on1's, Walter Nolen appeared to be the most explosive athlete pound for pound at the camp. Considering he's the largest of all the top-end prospects, Nolen moved exceptionally well throughout the day.

Milton defensive end, Labbeus Overton has a legitimate chance to be the best player in the country in 2023, if he's not already.

