Bo Hughley Set to Commit Friday - What You Need to Know

September 23, 2021
Name to Know - 2023 OT, Bo Hughley

Georgia has become a bit of an offensive line hotbed over the last several years and the next in line is set to make his commitment Friday.
Publish date:

Broderick Jones, Amarius Mims, Elijah Pritchett. 

For the last three years, the state of Georgia has produced ELITE tackle prospects that all have things in common. 

They are uncommonly large and uncommonly athletic. All three players in Jones, Mims, and Prichett were names SI All-Americans and were ranked inside the SI99. 

So, who's the next in line in the class of 2023? Well, there's one player that has made an early argument for being mentioned along the likes of those prospects. Langston Hughes offensive tackle Bo Hughley. 

Hughley stands 6'7, 300 pounds, and is set to make his college commitment on Friday. 

Hughley has a public top eight of Ole Miss, UCF, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Miami, Florida State, and Auburn. 

So, what makes Hughley such a highly coveted prospect? Well for starters, the frame alone. He carries the current weight relatively well and there's reason to believe he will get even bigger upon arrival in a collegiate program. 

He also possesses a bit of positional versatility, having played both left and right tackle during his high school career. Though the thing that stands out most on his high school tape apart from the athleticism and frame is the physicality with which he plays. Hughley displays violate hands and a willingness to finish blocks out on the edge. 

CD2B9EB7-46D7-4914-8FF2-9CC4D8C539F1

So, where does Georgia stand with the Peach State product? Well, they've made it a point of emphasis to not allow football players like this to get out of the state of Georgia. Despite the move to a more modern and progressive spread offense, Georgia still recruits athletes that can move people off the football and Hughley is exactly that. 

They have a near flawless track record with pursuing and landing these types of athletes and Hughley should not be any different. 

