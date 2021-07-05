Where Will Kojo Antwi Commit?

Kojo Antwi is one of the nation's top wide receivers, with a list of college football's top programs. He decides today at 11 AM, but where will he commit?

The state of Georgia has become more known for its quarterback play as of late. With names like Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Davis Mills, Joshua Dobbs, Jake Fromm Deshaun Watson, and Cam Newton from the Peach State on active NFL rosters.

However, with great quarterback play typically comes elite targets on the other end. One of those elite Georgia wide receivers in the 2022 recruiting class, Kojo Antwi is set to announce his college commitment Monday at 11 AM EST.

A product of Lambert High School in Forsyth, Georgia, Antwi publicly announced a Top-5 back in March. Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Ohio State, and USC all made the cut. Though in a recent interview with AJC's Jeff Sentell, Antwi noted that Alabama has been removed from the discussion.

So, we will evaluate each of the Final Four in this recruitment.

Georgia

We will start with the home-state school, the Georgia Bulldogs. There's plenty of links here with the Bulldogs and Antwi, mostly due to the 7on7 connections that he's formed over the last several offseasons with Hustle Inc.

Gunner Stockton, Kojo Antwi, and Oscar Delp

Georgia commits Gunner Stockton, De'Nylon Morrissette, and Marquis-Groves Killebrew have been working on Antwi for quite some time and they were all in attendance for Antwi's official visit back in June.

Texas A&M

Texas A&M has seemingly been the front runner in this recruitment, but sources close to the situation have indicated that they've lost some ground as official visits were taken. If Antwi would have committed prior to visits, it's believed that it would have been to the Aggies. Antwi has family in Texas, but it looks like they could be on the outside here.

Southen California

USC got the final visit during a month that saw Antwi take five official visits in four weeks. A wild month for any young man, especially one set to make a decision as soon as the dust settles. Antwi certainly left the USC campus impressed by not only their NIL opportunities at hand but their development and usage of wide receivers over the last several seasons. They are in the mix here in the waning hours.

Ohio State

Kojo Antwi is a player that as an evaluator you have to gamble on the profile of the athlete as a whole. He's not exactly a polished product entering college football, but he possesses a physical profile of an elite player. Once he receives elite collegiate coaching and player development, he will likely project as one of the nation's best players.

That's where Ohio State has a significant advantage over the other three programs. Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline is widely considered to be one of the best, if not the best, wide receivers coach in all of college football. Sure, they recruit the position at an elite level but they've developed those talents while on campus as well.

