How Did We Get Here? Timeline of the Anthony Evans Recruitment

UGA has made a habit of adding speedy receivers, and Anthony Evans fits that mold in the 2023 class. This was one of the more fun recruitments of the year for UGA. Here is how we got here.

November 25th, 2021 - Evans commits to Arkansas

Give credit to Sam Pittman and the Arkansas staff, as they were in on Evans before the big guys were. The Razorbacks were in it until he trimmed his list to 4 in early July.

April 2nd - Evans receives UGA offer

Following a trip to Athens, Evans left with an offer. At this point, Evans was an Arkansas commit coming off a huge junior season in both football and track. He ran a 10.27 100 meter.

April 22nd - Evans decommits from Arkansas

Following a spring where Evans blew up on the trail, he opened things up and decided to go through the recruiting process without being tied to Arkansas. At this point, the race was on, and UGA emerged as a serious factor.

June 10-12th - Evans takes official visit to UGA

Evans was one of the headliners of a loaded visitors group this weekend. Following his visit, UGA was the clear team to beat.

June 25th - Evans releases top 8

Later that month, Evans dropped his top 8. Along with UGA, Houston, TCU, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Penn State, UTSA, and Oklahoma made the cut.

July 6th - Evans trims list to 4

Shortly after dropping his top 8, he trimmed the list down to four. UGA, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Penn State made the cut. UGA appeared to be in the lead, with Oklahoma and Texas A&M right there.

August 26th - Evans commits to Oklahoma

Surprisingly, Evans committed to Oklahoma over UGA. At the time, this was a big blow to UGA. However, they remained in pursuit of Evans, and it would eventually work in their favor.

November 10th - Reports begin to swirl

Around this time, reports began to swirl around Evans and his pledge to Oklahoma. The Sooners have had a rather disappointing season and had already lost numerous commitments at this point of the season.

November 25th - Evans flips from Oklahoma to UGA

Shortly after rumblings of Evans decommitting began to swirl, Evans put those rumors to rest by flipping to UGA. Give credit to Bryan McClendon, who never stopped his pursuit of Evans. What's next for Evans? Well, the early signing period starts a month from now.