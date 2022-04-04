Jadyn Davis is a supremely talented signal-caller out of South Carolina and has been on Georgia's radar since his freshman season. He updated his recruitment here.

The class of 2023 just might go down as one of the most loaded quarterback position groups in recent memory. The top three ranked players on the 247composite — Arch Manning, Malachi Nelson, and Nico Iamaleava — are quarterbacks, with Dante Moore in the top-10, with 8 total quarterbacks in the top-100.

It's a deep class. But that hasn't stopped scouting departments from salivating over what's to come in the 2024 class. Georgia's hosted Dylan Rioala out of Arizona. the No. 3 ranked QB in 2024 recently, and Dawgs Daily happened to catch up with the No. 1 ranked QB this weekend in Jadyn Davis.

A supremely talented signal-caller out of South Carolina, Davis has been on Georgia's radar since his freshman season.

He received an offer from then offensive coordinator James Coley. Now, as he enters his Junior season at Providence Day School, he's in the midst of an extremely active recruiting process.

Davis is fresh off a visit to Tennessee, will be visiting North Carolina again soon, as well as Ohio State. He also mentioned getting out to Texas, and Notre Dame at some point during the summer recruiting period.

As for his relationship with Georgia, it's ongoing, though it doesn't seem as active as it once was. But Georgia will always have a special place in the heart of Davis.

"I was talking to a Coach Monken last week actually, he just was just catching up on me and the fam. So man, Georgia holds a really special place in my heart, being a Georgia boy you know, and with them being the first often that takes a lot for school to be your first offer. So Georgia will always have a special place in my heart and I appreciate everything."

Ten quarterbacks from South Carolina competed at the regional event on Sunday, not including 2024 West Virginia commit Raheim Jeter. It's a position and region in the country that is beginning to produce quarterbacks at a much higher rate than in years past. Something that Davis accredits to guys like his QB coach, Anthony Boone of QBCountry in South Carolina.

As for the progression in Davis's game over the last calendar year, he's certainly much bigger and more physical. He's north of 6'1 now and has added a considerable amount of muscle mass to a previously slender frame. It's shown in an added velocity and spin rate on an already impressive motion.

Though perhaps the most noticeable difference in Davis, for me, is a derivative of that newfound physical presence.

In an environment like the Elite 11, where there are 85 quarterbacks on the field and 50+ receivers, it's hard to find an "alpha" or someone who's commanding the respect and excellence of those around him. Davis was exactly that on Sunday. More than any quarterback, he was holding receivers accountable for things as simple as proper depth on a route. Complete strangers to him, receivers that he'd never worked with, yet he's willing to lead.

It sounds cheesy, it sounds silly. But the quarterback position, more so than any other position in team sports, is a position that demands leadership capabilities. Davis checked those boxes for me Sunday, he's had the physical traits boxed checked for years now.

