BREAKING: Jalon Walker Makes College Decision

SI99 Candidate, Jalon Walker has made his college decision known on Sunday. Found out where this uber talented linebacker will play his college football.

At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Jalon Walker is a true physical presence on the football field. With the length to potentially be an edge defender on the college level, Walker has b been exceptional as an off-ball linebacker and that's where he will likely make his biggest impact early in college.

Sunday, Walker made his college decision and commitment publically known, announcing that he would be playing his college football for the University of Georgia.

Walker chose Georgia over the likes of the homestate school in North Carolina, Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, and Auburn.

Though Walker's final cut was to a top-6, he told Dawgs Daily in a recent interview that the final decision was made a little over a week ago and it came down to UNC, Clemson, and Georgia.

As for the player that Walker is, sources close to the situation tell Dawgs Daily that Walker is being recruited to Georgia as an inside linebacker that will also have the ability to rush the passer.

He's a physical clone of some of the linebackers they've signed in recent memory. Walker has an identical frame to both Smael Mondon and Xavian Sorey from the 2021 signing class.

Walker is the 11th commit in the class of 2021 and the second SI All-American candidate to do so in a matter of four days, as the athletic Malaki Starks announced his commitment to Georgia Thursday night.

