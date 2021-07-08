Jeremiah Alexander Makes Decision

One of the top edge rushers in the class of 2022 just made his college decision.

Five-star edge rusher out of Alabaster, Alabama, just made his college decision and has decided to recommit to the Alabama Crimson Tide, becoming the Tide's 10th overall commitment in the class so far.

Alexander decommitted from Alabama back in the fall and remained one of Alabama's top targets throughout the last few months. However, Alabama wasn't alone in the battle to land the five-star as Clemson was working hard to pry away the edge rusher from the Tide's backyard.

Following his decommitment from Bama, Alexander would take visits in June to USC, UCF, Clemson, and Alabama.

It is said that the Tigers made a big push to bring the 6-foot-2, 235-pound edge rusher to Death Valley. But the option of playing close to home must have had a big effect on Alexander's recruitment as his hometown (Alabaster) is very close to Tuscaloosa.

So what does Alabama get in the five-star? Alexander is considered a "jack of all trades prospect on the front seven," according to SI All-American's John Garcia Jr, who spoke with SI's Bama Central regarding the recruitment of Jeremiah Alexander.

Garcia would go onto say, "Regardless of where he lines up most in college, adding the prospect and person in picking up Alexander will be one of the more memorable wins for Nick Saban's staff once we look back on this class down the line."

