Where Will Joenel Aguero Commit?

One of the top safeties in the 2023 class will announce his college decision on Saturday. Joenel Aguero, a four-star safety prospect formerly of IMG Academy and now of St. John's Prep in Lynn, Massachusetts, is closing out his recruitment.

Aguero is set to choose between Miami, Georgia, Ohio State, and Florida.

On a field with dozens of Power 5 football players last fall, when SI All American's John Garcia went to see American Heritage play IMG Academy — two of the nation's most elite programs — Garcia left most impressed with Aguero. Saying this of the young prospect:

"DB Joenel Aguero (2023) worked multiple spots in the IMG secondary and filled in as the signal-caller at safety after Wilson's ejection. The junior has good length and is already filled out and he's armed with a smooth backpedal and foot quickness, but his range was how he flashed brightest late in the game. Aguero thwarted the best scoring attempt for AHS in the game's final minutes, breaking from the hash to the pylon by the time Murphy completed a quick drop in time to dislodge a one-handed attempt from Inniss."

So, clearly one of the nation's more talented prospects in 2023, who will land his commitment at 12:30 PM EST on Saturday?

Two-Team Battle

Florida made a run at this recruitment for a while, with Corey Raymond and Billy Napier developing solid relationships with several targets at IMG Academy — which under Dan Mullen was virtually non-existent. However, as the recruiting race narrowed down the stretch, it seems to have become a two-team battle here. Miami and head coach Mario Cristobal, former Georgia defensive backs coach and now Miami Hurricane's DB coach Jahmile Addae have led the way here for the Hurricanes. It seems they've pushed hard late in the recruitment here for Aguero.

Though Georgia's held steadfast here. They've had more than an adequate pitch from the beginning. Aguero looks to be more of a versatile safety defender in college, something that Georgia and Kirby Smart have a long history of developing. Whether it was during Richard LeCounte's All-SEC seasons, Jim Thorpe Award finalist JR Reed, Lewis Cine's first-round success, or Chris Smith's preseason All-American expectations, Georgia's lineage at safety during Smart's tenure has been second to none.

Both Smart and Muschamp have spearheaded this recruitment for the Bulldogs and seem to have gained enough of a lead early to hold of the swirl from the Canes.

