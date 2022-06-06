Skip to main content

Joenel Aguero Sets Decision Date and Announces Top-Four Schools

One of the top safeties in the 2023 recruiting class has set a decision date and named his top schools from which he'll be choosing from.

The biggest recruiting month of the offseason is here, as programs across the country are turning their attention to the high school ranks as they try to recruit the future top stars of college football.

For Joenel Aguero, June will be a final chance for him to seek out schools and visit campuses before he decides where he will be playing football following his career in high school. 

Aguero, a four-star safety prospect formerly of IMG Academy and now of St. John's Prep in Lynn, Massachusetts, is the number three ranked safety in the 2023 recruiting class and 43rd overall prospect nationally according to the 247Sports composite rankings. 

According to Hayes Fawcett of ON3.com, the four-star safety's decision date is set for July 23rd, where he'll be choosing from Miami, Georgia, Florida, and Ohio State. 

On a field with dozens of Power 5 football players last fall, when SI All American's John Garcia went to see American Heritage play IMG Academy — two of the nation's most elite programs — Garcia left most impressed with Aguero. Saying this of the young prospect: 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

DB Joenel Aguero (2023) worked multiple spots in the IMG secondary and filled in as the signal-caller at safety after Wilson's ejection. The junior has good length and is already filled out and he's armed with a smooth backpedal and foot quickness, but his range was how he flashed brightest late in the game. Aguero thwarted the best scoring attempt for AHS in the game's final minutes, breaking from the hash to the pylon by the time Murphy completed a quick drop in time to dislodge a one-handed attempt from Inniss. 

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

EACCAB07-25BB-4114-B5BC-192DE6F99F8D
Recruiting

Pair of Top Defensive Linemen Headline Georgia's Second Recruiting Weekend

By Harrison Reno6 hours ago
220101_AJW_FB_OB_4441-X4
News

ESPN: "What's a guy gotta do to get some Heisman love around here?"

By Harrison Reno8 hours ago
220402_AJW_BB_FLA_3254-X3
News

Georgia's Season Cut Short, Robbed in the Ninth in Chapel Hill

By Cole Wilcox23 hours ago
USATSI_16783737 (1)
Recruiting

What's Next for Arch Manning Following his Georgia Visit?

By Harrison RenoJun 5, 2022
USATSI_18407559
News

RECAP: Georgia Baseball Bounces Back Against Hofstra

By Cole WilcoxJun 4, 2022
58E7EEDF-7752-4BE9-B5BF-3A3FD32F7671
News

FIRST LOOK: Arch Manning in a Georgia Uniform

By Harrison RenoJun 3, 2022
20220521_AJW_BB_MIZZOU_3393-X3
News

UGA vs VCU Regional Preview: What You Need to Know

By Cole WilcoxJun 3, 2022
220416_mlm_fb_gday_75609-X4
News

Stetson Bennett is Entering an Unfamiliar Situation

By Harrison RenoJun 3, 2022