One of the top safeties in the 2023 recruiting class has set a decision date and named his top schools from which he'll be choosing from.

The biggest recruiting month of the offseason is here, as programs across the country are turning their attention to the high school ranks as they try to recruit the future top stars of college football.

For Joenel Aguero, June will be a final chance for him to seek out schools and visit campuses before he decides where he will be playing football following his career in high school.

Aguero, a four-star safety prospect formerly of IMG Academy and now of St. John's Prep in Lynn, Massachusetts, is the number three ranked safety in the 2023 recruiting class and 43rd overall prospect nationally according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

According to Hayes Fawcett of ON3.com, the four-star safety's decision date is set for July 23rd, where he'll be choosing from Miami, Georgia, Florida, and Ohio State.

On a field with dozens of Power 5 football players last fall, when SI All American's John Garcia went to see American Heritage play IMG Academy — two of the nation's most elite programs — Garcia left most impressed with Aguero. Saying this of the young prospect:

DB Joenel Aguero (2023) worked multiple spots in the IMG secondary and filled in as the signal-caller at safety after Wilson's ejection. The junior has good length and is already filled out and he's armed with a smooth backpedal and foot quickness, but his range was how he flashed brightest late in the game. Aguero thwarted the best scoring attempt for AHS in the game's final minutes, breaking from the hash to the pylon by the time Murphy completed a quick drop in time to dislodge a one-handed attempt from Inniss.

