Jonathan Jefferson Signs Letter of Intent to Play for Georgia

Jonathan Jefferson committed to the University of Georgia on April 23, 2020, and on early national signing day, Jefferson signed his letter of intent.

Georgia's defensive front requires a specific type of defensive end. A player has to be big enough to hold the point of attack against double teams, while also explosive enough to get after the passer. Malik Herring has played this role exceptionally well over the past two seasons as the full-time starter and Jonathan Jefferson could be the next in line.

Jefferson finished out an impressive senior season at Douglas County High School in Douglasville, Ga., and has been a member of this 2021 class since April of 2020.

Here's what our SI All-American staff had to say about Jefferson:

Prospect: Jonathan Jefferson

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 255 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County

Projected Position: DE

Frame: Thick lower half with long arms. Carries most of his weight from the hips down, with a big rear end. If any weight is to be added, it’s in his chest and arms.

Athleticism: Athletic enough to play wide receiver and tight end along with power forward for the basketball team at Douglas County. He has a quick first step and recovered from a knee injury in 2018 to be an equal version of himself. Shows an ability to get flat down the line of scrimmage and pursue the ball-carrier.

Instincts: Knows when big plays need to be made during critical moments of the game. He gets his hands into the throwing lanes of the quarterback on quick throws and knows how to use his hands during pass-rushing opportunities.

Polish: Plays in and out of gas at times, meaning he will seem like just another guy for a couple of plays only to completely take the game over for the next several. If the conditioning level remains taken care of, look out. He sheds blocks well and wins his one-on-one battle more times than not.

Bottom Line: A better 3-4 defensive end couldn't be created for head coach Kirby Smart’s system at Georgia than Jefferson. At his size, he will be able to hold down the fort at the 4I spot at Georgia, then kick into the 3-technique whenever they move to a nickel formation on third downs.

Player Comparison: Nick Coe, Auburn

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.