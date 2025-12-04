Justice Fitzpatrick Signs National Letter of Intent with Georgia Bulldogs

Justice Fitzpatrick, a 2026 defensive back, has signed his national letter of intent with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Early national signing week has officially begun and Georgia commits are starting to make their verbal commitments official. The latest to do so is cornerback Jae Lamar.

Fitzpatrick is out of St. Thomas Aquinas in the state of Florida. He is rated as a four-star prospect, the 58th-best player in the country, the sixth-best cornerback in the class and the third-best player in the state of Florida, according to composite rankings. He has been committed to Georgia since June of this year.

He is one of two cornerbacks committed in the class, alongside Caden Harris. Fitzpatrick is one of the highest-rated players committed to Georgia in the cycle. Kirby Smart has managed to have a string of impressive defensive backs come through his program and Fitzpatrick is setting up to be one of the next ones to be exactly that.

Georgia Football Commit Justice Fitzpatrick Makes it Official

UGAAA

Georgia has essentially had their 2026 recruiting class locked since before the season even started. The Bulldogs rattled off a long list of commitments during the summer when players were taking their official visits. They now are expected to finish with a little over 30 players in this year's recruiting class and are currently expected to finish with a top three class this cycle.

Early national signing day starts on Dec. 3 and will close on Dec. 5. The official signing day for the 2026 recruiting class is on Feb. 4, however, most players will have their decision made by the end of this week.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits

Lincoln Keyes, TE

Seven Cloud, DL

Zech Fort, S

Brady Marchese, WR

Jordan Smith, S

Justice Fitzpatrick, CB

Graham Houston, OL

Ryan Mosley, WR

Carter Luckie, DL

Zachary Lewis, OL

Zykie Helton, OL

Ekene Ogboko, OL

Caden Harris, CB

Harran Zeurikat, K

Wade Register, P

Khamari Brooks, Edge

Craig Dandridge, WR

Jae Lamar, RB

Chace Calicut, S

PJ Dean, DL

Kaiden Prothro, TE

Valdin Sone, DL

Preston Carey, DL

Brayden Fogle, TE

Tyriq Green, ATH

Nick Abrams, LB

Anthony Lonon Jr., DL

Elijah Littlejohn, LB

Tyreek Jemison, OL

Blake Stewart, S

Terrence Penick, LB

More from Bulldogs on SI: