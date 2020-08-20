Lawson Luckie, Son of Luckie Triplet Recaps Offer From Georgia

The class of 2023 just might be the class of the legacy for the University of Georgia. You've heard about Justin Benton, the son of Phillip Benton who was teammates with Kirby Smart. You've read about Justice Haynes, the son of Verron Haynes. And now, Lawson Luckie has entered the picture for Georgia in the class of 2023.

Lawson's father, Mike was one of three Luckie Triplets to play for the Dawgs, earning playing time from 1996 to 1998. Like Phillip Benton, Mike Luckie was Kirby Smart's teammate as well. Now, his son is bursting onto the scene as a sophomore at Norcross High School.

We caught up with Lawson in a recent interview following him receiving an offer from Georgia:

"Yea it was unbelievable. Growing up a huge Georgia fan and being on the phone with Coach Hartley was just unbelievable. My dad flipped, he called all of our family members and everything, he was just so proud."

Luckie earned a good bit of playing time a freshman last season for Norcross before suffering an injury, and typically 6'3, 225-pound freshman that can move the way he does at the tight end position are almost a shoo-in for Power-5 offers, but it still came as a bit of a shock to Lawson:

"No. I mean, I knew some coaches were looking at me and I was talking to some but I didn't expect offers to come this early. It came out of nowhere really."

Luckie didn't get to have too much of a conversation with Hartley over the phone other than discussions about his family, and receiving the offer, but we here at Dawgs Daily can assure you that he fits the new mold of tight end that Georgia is recruiting from this point forward.

I have had the pleasure of seeing Lawson workout on several occasions and he moves with a tremendous amount of fluidity, his route running is beyond elite for a 2023 player of his size, and he plucks the ball effortlessly from the air. This is what the future of the tight end position looks like in Athens.

He's even got an identical frame to that of Brock Bowers. Bowers is listed at the exact same measurements. The only difference being that Luckie has quite a bit of time to continue to develop and grow.

As for what the University of Georgia means to Lawson, simply put, it's always been his dream school:

"It's just crazy, I have been the biggest fan my whole life. It's been my dream school since I was a little kid and getting that offer, it just means a lot."

