JUST IN: Marquis Groves-Killebrew Flips Commitment

After much speculation of a potential flip of his commitment, Marquis Groves Killebrew signed his National Letter of Intent with Texas A&M.

Groves-Killebrew was the very first commitment Georgia received for the class of 2022 and stuck to his pledge to Kirby Smart and co through the loss of one time defensive backs coach Charlton Warren and now defensive coordinator Dan Lanning. Speculation began Tuesday that the long-time Bulldog commit was being heavily pursued by the Aggies.

After being watched by our Brooks Austin and SI All-American’s John Garcia, here’s what the two had to say after watching the cornerback in action.

“He's a prototypical Georgia corner with tremendous length and plays with an aggressive nature in press-man coverage. And that's where he lives. On an island. For the better part of his high-school career and even during time on the 7on7 circuit, Killebrew is left in a press-man situation. It's something that will allow his game to translate well in college. There aren't a lot of young corners that can walk into college and feel comfortable about playing man-to-man for four quarters worth of snaps against elite receivers.” - Brooks Austin

“The traditional cornerback traits combine with a modern frame to form Groves-Killebrew. In just about every setting, he simply lives in the hip of his assignment with leverage, length and natural athleticism. True twitch and short-area quickness help him close among the best in the class, with finesse and flair to boot. An injury and lack of alpha physicality against a loaded field are about the only reasons he's not in the top five range at this point. We haven't seen more from him of late because of the circumstances, but Groves-Killebrew is beginning to fill out his frame, potentially addressing the lone glaring weakness in his game.” - John Garcia

