Today, the NCAA transfer portal opened. This means that players are allowed to officially enter the portal and announce their destinations. As you could expect, the portal has the front page headlines this morning.

This morning, we reported that UGA could recruit the WR position hard through the portal. With injuries to guys like AD Mitchell, Arian Smith, and uncertainty surrounding Arik Gilbert, the Dawgs would like to add a veteran to an otherwise young receiver room.

After speaking with sources, we can confirm Rara Thomas, a 4-star WR from Mississippi State, is set to visit the Dawgs on Sunday. Other SEC programs will be in the picture, including Auburn. Thomas is a native of Eufaula, Alabama.

It's too early to tell, but there is reason to believe this could be a Georgia-Auburn race down the stretch. Both teams have a need at WR, but the Alabama native could be interested in returning back to his home state. Expect other SEC programs to enter the mix, as Thomas is one of the players trending the most in the portal.

In 2022, the second-year receiver totaled 626 receiving yards and 7 TDs. His best game came against Texas A&M, where he caught 5 passes for 134 yards and a TD. Against UGA, Thomas caught 2 passes for 23 yards.

Thomas would be an instant impact player in Athens, and with a good visit, it will be interesting to see where UGA sits.

We expect UGA to push for other transfer receivers as well, but Thomas seems like a priority for UGA at this point in the portal cycle.

