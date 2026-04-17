Nation's No. 1 QB Will Choose Between Georgia Football and SEC Foe

The nation's No. 1 quarterback Elijah Haven will choose between the Georgia Bulldogs and another SEC team.

The Georgia Bulldogs are starting to get things rolling for the 2027 recruiting class and they are one of the finalists for one of the nation's top players.

Five-star quarterback Elijah Haven will announces his decision on April 25th, and he will be choosing between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Florida Gators and the Auburn Tigers were previously in the mix, but Haven has now dwindled his decision down to two programs.

Elijah Haven Narrows His List Down to Georgia and Alabama

Calvary Baptist takes on Dunham Football and quarterback Elijah Haven (5) in the Division III Select State Championship Game. Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Haven is rated as a five-star prospect, the 23rd-best player in the country, the number one quarterback in the class and the 4th-best player in the state of Louisiana, according to 247 sports composite rankings.

The Bulldogs currently have a commitment from five-star quarterback Jayden Wade in the 2028 class, so if they could double up and get Haven in the 2027 class, it would have Georgia's future quarterback room in premium condition.

Georgia has been in the mix for several five-star quarterbacks in previous classes, but have not been able to land them despite those players being committed to the program for extensive ammounts of time. Dylan Raiola was once committed to Georgia before flippin to Nebraska and Jared Curtis was committed to Georgia before flipping to Vanderbilt.

One has to think the Bulldogs will eventually be able to close the deal with one of these five-star prospects, and it looks like they will have the opportunity to do that over the next two recruiting classes.

Georgia currently has eight players committed in the 2027 class. Five-star running back Kemon Spell in the headliner of the group with five-star cornerback Donte Wright being right behind him. The Bulldogs will continue to recruit and try to hold on to those players while also trying to add other big names into the mix.

A big opportunity for Georgia to pick up some steam on the trail will come this weekend as they have their annual spring scrimmage. Anytime programs can get a big lump of players on campus is a good thing, but being able to show them what a potential game day would look like could really help seal the deal with some players.

The Bulldogs will likely start adding a lot of names to this year's class as the year progresses. Kirby Smart and his staff are known for going on a streak of commitments during the summer when players are taking official visits.