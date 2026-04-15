Where the Georgia Bulldogs' Defense Is Poised for Major Improvement Ahead of 2026

The Georgia Bulldogs are expected to undergo a massive improvement in this area during the 2026 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs have been one of college football's most ferocious defenses under head coach Kirby Smart, and have strung together a handful of units that rival some of the greatest in college football history.

But while the Dawgs pride themselves on having one of the nation's most vaulted defensive units, there have been some areas where the team has struggled as of late. The most notable struggle the team experience during the 2025 season, was the ability to rush the passer.

Last year, the Dawgs were able to sack the quarterback just 20 times and finished at the bottom of the SEC. While the team's output did improve towards the end of the season, Georgia's production was nowhere near the standard that has been set by Smart and his staff.

But the Bulldogs have addressed these deficiencies during the offseason, and are expected to experience a massive return to form in 2026. The main culprit behind these pass rush expectations is the team's returning production.

Why Georgia Football is Expected to Have a Resurgence in Pass Rush

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) gets grabbed by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Raylen Wilson (5) during the second half of an NCAA football game at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, November 1, 2025. Georgia won 24-20. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bulldogs were a relatively young defensive unit in 2025, which means that they should be much more experienced in 2026. Returning starters such as Chris Cole, Raylen Wilson, Gabe Harris, and others are expected to be even better for the Dawgs this year, which will undoubtedly increase production in the pass rush.

In addition, the team has made a few key acquisitions from the transfer portal. The most notable of these is former Auburn EDGE Amaris Williams, who many predict will have a massive impact on the team. The Dawgs also added linebackers coach Larry Knight to their staff. A coach who specializes in pass rush abilities.

The returning production and added pieces have even convinced some experts and analysts that the Dawgs defense will resemble its production from its legendary national championship seasons.

"Kirby Smart's crew was at its pass-rushing worst last season, continuing a three-year downward trend since that incredible, stat-busting season in 2021. That changes this year with eight starters returning on defense and transfers, including Auburn's Amaris Williams, helping the edge," wrote CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello. "The result? The best pass-rushing team at Georgia in half a decade and a deeper run in the College Football Playoff."

The Bulldogs new-look defense will make their regular season debut on Saturday, September 5th, for the team's season opener against Tennessee State. The Bulldogs have not lost a season opener since 2013, and are undefeated against non Power Four opponents under Kirby Smart.