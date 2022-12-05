Portal Open: How UGA Could Utilize the Transfer Portal

For better or for worse, the CFB world is constantly changing. The transfer portal is one of the new developments to burst onto the scene in recent years, and it has drastically changed roster management at each level.

Unlike other schools, Kirby Smart and UGA aren't very reliant on the transfer portal. That is a credit to their recruiting at the high school level, but also to their player development. Every now and then, UGA will add a player through the portal to help bridge a gap at a certain position, but the focus is always on recruiting high school prospects at an elite level.

However, nothing is off limits in regard to UGA and a future national championship run. If they find someone in the portal that can help them win, they will get him.

Here, we take a look at certain positions that UGA could look to the portal for a boost.

QB

Going into next season, UGA seems very confident that Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, or Gunner Stockton have what it takes to be the guy for Todd Monken and UGA. Beck has shown flashes at points in his career, while Vandagriff and Stockton are young guys with tons of talent.

However, could UGA save a spot for an elite QB? What happens if one of the QBs in the room leaves? QB is a position that you can't afford to be thin at, so an outgoing transfer would make things interesting in a hurry.

These are all questions that will surround UGAs QB room through the spring, and it will be intriguing to see what route the staff will choose to take. Keep in mind, UGA does not have a 2023 QB recruit on board.

RB

Should UGA fail to flip Justice Haynes from Alabama, expect the Dawgs to leave no stone unturned in pursuit of another RB. As we have reported, the Dawgs would prefer to add another RB in the class, and they could look to the portal for help.

High school prospects Jamarion Wilcox, Jordan Louie, and Kyron Jones are names that have been connected to Georgia recently. However, it wouldn't be shocking to see Georgia utilize the portal route instead. There are already numerous high-caliber RBs expected in the portal, and more are certainly set to enter soon.

WR

No position is in greater need of an upgrade than UGAs WR room. There are numerous highly touted freshmen coming in, and there are also some young guys currently on the squad with a lot of potential. However, injuries to top wideouts like AD Mitchell and uncertainty around Arik Gilbert leave UGA in an uncomfortable spot.

With a new QB set to take over next season, it is important to surround him with enough playmakers to make him feel comfortable. If UGA could add a player or two at wideout, it would give younger guys more time to develop, give a fresh face at QB more weapons, and add depth to a room that has been plagued with injuries.

OLB

Georgia will be down two of their best pass rushers once the season ends. While there is a young batch of talent already on campus along with some elite prospects coming in, one would have to imagine that UGA will at least entertain the thought of adding a veteran pass rusher to a group that will lack experience.

Transfer or not, I do expect some younger guys to step up and make plays for UGA next season, but a veteran in the group could make UGA feel a little more comfortable.