Raylen Wilson Signs with Georgia

2023 linebacker Raylen Wilson has officially signed his letter of intent to play his college career at the University of Georgia.

Before announcing his commitment to the Bulldogs, Wilson was at one point in time committed to Michigan. In late June of this year, he then announced he was decomitting from the Wolverines, and just a couple of weeks later he gave a verbal commitment to join the Bulldogs 2023 class.

The Tallahassee, FL native is ranked as a 4-star prospect, according to 247. The 6-foot-2, 213-pound linebacker, from Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, is the No. 8 overall player in Florida and the No. 3 linebacker in the nation, per 247Sports.

Wilson possesses great arm length and excels as a pass rusher. He's played the majority of his career in a downhill fashion as a blitzer, run stuffer, and relentless pursuer of the football, without a real catalog of coverage responsibilities.

At one point in his high school career, Wilson recorded 139 total tackles in a season. During his senior year, he piled up 120 total tackles and eleven sacks. His measurements are off the charts and he certainly fits the mold of what Georgia is looking to have at linebacker. Long and athletic with the ability to cover a large amount of space in a very short amount of time.

Wilson is already on campus with the team and has been a part of practice leading up the Bulldogs' playoff game against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

