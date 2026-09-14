ATHENS - The stars were out in Athens, Georgia over the weekend. Not only did Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs shine on the gridiron, but there were plenty of major prospects and multiple five-stars who were in the stands to take in Georgia's blowout victory.

The biggest prospect in town was five-star EDGE David Jacobs Jr. Ranked as the No. 3 overall prospect in the country, Jacobs is an elite defender and a UGA legacy form Blessed Trinity (GA) in Roswell, Georgia who is currently committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The game-wrecking 6-foot-5 240-pounder continues to be a major flip target for the Bulldogs this fall, but sources say this could be a tough flip to pull off. Still, getting him back on campus is always important if they continue to make him a priority in this class. 2028 defensive line target Dawson Jacobs, one of the best in Georgia for his class, was also in attendance and someone Georgia fans need to keep a close eye on moving forward.

Andrew Smart appears to the the lead recruiter for 5-star EDGE David Jacobs pic.twitter.com/5m7GJptUJO — Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) September 12, 2026

Another five-star in town was current Georgia Bulldog quarterback commit, Jayden Wade. One of the nation's best quarterback prospects, Wade is a dynamic dual-threat passer at IMG Academy who was back in Athens for a big game-day visit. The 6-foot-4 195-pounder is off to a terrific junior season, going 37/48 for 643 yards and nine touchdowns. He's also run for 131 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries. Wade is currently ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect and the No. 1 QB prospect in the 2028 class.

5-star #UGA QB commit Jayden Wade is in Athens today pic.twitter.com/KF7uNABzHb — Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) September 12, 2026

Another five-star in-state target in town was safety Casey Barner. The top-ranked prospect in Georgia for the 2028 class, Barner is a do-it-all prospect with the potential to be one of the best safeties in college football down the road. The toughness, instincts, ball skills, and versatility is why he's a major target for Smart and the Georgia defensive staff. Right now, sources say Georgia's biggest threat is Ohio State. Ranked as the No. 8 overall prospect in the country for his class, Barner has been unstoppable so far this season as a junior, making 12 tackles and two INTs on defense while making play after play on offense and special teams. He's a prospect Georgia fans need to keep a close eye on.

In the 2027 class, elite tight end commit Jaxon Dollar was back in town to watch the Bulldogs play in person. The North Carolina native is ranked as a five-star prospect and the No. 1 TE prospect in the country. The pass-catching machine stands at 6-foot-4 230-pounds has caught 25 passes for 466 yards and four touchdowns so far this season.

Then there's five-star offensive tackle, Landon Ghea. Just a sophomore, Ghea is an elite tackle prospect and the No. 1 prospect in Georgia for his class. The 6-foot-5 270-pounder is tough, physical, athletic, and has an incredibly high ceiling. He'll push for the No. 1 prospect in the country over the next two years.