5-Star UGA Football Commit Sets Big Visit This Weekend

After a dominant week one victory over Tennessee State, multiple five-star prospects have announced that they will be heading to Athens this weekend to watch the Georgia Bulldogs take on Western Kentucky.

One five-star is Georgia quarterback commitment, Jayden Wade. While the Bulldogs have four-star Colton Nussmeier on the commit list in the current 2027 class, Wade is currently committed in Georgia’s 2028 class. Just a junior, Wade has already proven this fall that he’s one of the best quarterback prospects regardless of class across the country. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo was in on Wade early in his recruitment and landed his commitment last November.

While it’s still early in the process, and several schools are still pushing flip, insiders say Wade is fully committed to the Bulldogs and will be back in Athens this upcoming weekend for Georgia’s first “White Out” game. This is a giant visit as the elite passer will be able to continue his connection and relationship with the Georgia staff while getting to take in another game-day atmosphere. Even though he's committed, getting Wade back on campus is always a big deal.

The IMG Academy quarterback is off to a fantastic 2026 season, going a combined 37/48 for 643 yards and nine touchdowns. He's shown outstansing arm talent, flicking the ball down the field with ease. His accuracy continues to prove and he's only going to improve over time. The dual-threat quarterback has also rushed for over 130 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries. The 6-foot-4 195-pounder is ranked as the No. 1 QB and the No. 5 overall prospect in the country for the 2028 class.

Will be at UGA This weekend — Jayden Wade (@LightsOutWade7) September 7, 2026

Another five-star prospect coming to town this weekend is elite left tackle, Landon Ghea. Ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect in the 2029 class, the big Milton (GA) tackle will be able to pick the school of his choice when the time comes. He's as tough and physical as any 2029 offensive line prospect in the country. He's the starting left tackle for the mighty Milton Eagles and brings his best on every play. The 6-foot-5 275-pounder is mean, mobile, and has a chance to be the No. 1 overall prospect in his class when the time comes. He's currently the No. 1 offensive tackle prospect in his class and they may not be a change ther. The elite pass-protector is a major Georgia target and will be making another visit to Athens this upcoming weekend.