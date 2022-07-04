Former Georgia football commit Ryqueze McElderry has flipped to the University of Alabama per his social media feeds.

This comes merely days after McElderry publicly announced he was stepping away from his commitment to Georgia. The 6’2, 340 pound offensive guard from the state of Alabama didn’t take long to make his new announcement to the Crimson Tide.

Georgia has to current office of wine commits in the 2023 class. Langston Hughes offensive lineman Bo Hughley and Joshua Miller who was formerly committed to Penn State.

SI All American first laid eyes on McElderry in February of 2020 at DexPReps camp in Birmingham, Alabama. McElderry stood out that day in 1on1s, but the lasting impression John Garcia Jr. and I had leaving was how a freshman had size 18 cleats on his feet and was somehow still moving well.

It's been an interesting stretch on the recruiting front for the Bulldogs, with two de-commitments (2023 OL Ryqueze McElderry & 2024 DB Antione Jackson) and given Georgia's propensity to avoid downturns on the momentum front something positive is likely to happen soon. They finished June strong with four commits in the month and kicked off July with the commit of 2023 DB Daniel Harris.

Georgia Football 2023 Commits

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Joshua Miller, OL

CJ Allen, LB

AJ Harris, DB

Justyn Rhett, DB

Peyton Woodring, PK

Daniel Harris, DB

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.