Georgia Football Loses Major Prospect From 2026 Recruiting Class
The Georgia Bulldogs have lost a major commit from their 2026 recruiting class. Here are the details.
The Georgia Bulldogs' 2026 recruiting class took a hit earlier this week as 4-star quarterback Jared Curtis de-committed from the Bulldogs. Curtis is the sixth ranked player nationally and is the No.1 ranked quarterback in the state of Tennessee.
Curtis was the first member of the Bulldogs 2026 class and had been verbally committed to the Bulldogs since March of this year. However, it appears that the highly talented quarterback may be continuing his collegiate career elsewhere. The quarterback has recently received offers from high-profile schools such as Florida, USC, UCLA, and Texas.
Without Curtis, the Bulldogs now have just two commits in their 2026 class and will likely begin the search for another quarterback to join the roster.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
