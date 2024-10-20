Georgia Football Rises Up Rankings After Texas Win in Latest AP Poll
The Georgia Bulldogs have risen up the rankings following the Texas win in the latest AP poll.
It was another big weekend of college football with two big-time matchups taking place in the SEC. The Georgia Bulldogs took down the formerly undefeated Texas Longhorns on the road by a final score of 30-15. The Tennessee Volunteers handed the Alabama Crimson Tide their second loss of the season in Neyland Stadium. Those two games alone have provided some shake up in the rankings.
Some other big news in college was Miami surviving against the Louisville Cardinals, Oregon handled Purdue earlier in the week, BYU came back and beat Oklahoma State and Illinois defeated Michigan on Saturday to remain ranked and in the race in the Big 10. With all of the action that took place this past weekend, here is where the latest AP poll rankings sit:
Week 9 AP Poll Rankings:
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Miami
- Tennessee
- LSU
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Notre Dame
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Kansas State
- Boise State
- Ole Miss
- Pitt
- Illinois
- Missouri
- SMU
- Army
- Navy
- Vanderbilt
