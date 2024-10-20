Dawgs Daily

Jonathan Williams

Oct 19, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart celebrates with his players during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Georgia Bulldogs have risen up the rankings following the Texas win in the latest AP poll.

It was another big weekend of college football with two big-time matchups taking place in the SEC. The Georgia Bulldogs took down the formerly undefeated Texas Longhorns on the road by a final score of 30-15. The Tennessee Volunteers handed the Alabama Crimson Tide their second loss of the season in Neyland Stadium. Those two games alone have provided some shake up in the rankings.

Some other big news in college was Miami surviving against the Louisville Cardinals, Oregon handled Purdue earlier in the week, BYU came back and beat Oklahoma State and Illinois defeated Michigan on Saturday to remain ranked and in the race in the Big 10. With all of the action that took place this past weekend, here is where the latest AP poll rankings sit:

Week 9 AP Poll Rankings:

  1. Oregon
  2. Georgia
  3. Penn State
  4. Ohio State
  5. Texas
  6. Miami
  7. Tennessee
  8. LSU
  9. Clemson
  10. Iowa State
  11. BYU
  12. Notre Dame
  13. Indiana
  14. Texas A&M
  15. Alabama
  16. Kansas State
  17. Boise State
  18. Ole Miss
  19. Pitt
  20. Illinois
  21. Missouri
  22. SMU
  23. Army
  24. Navy
  25. Vanderbilt

