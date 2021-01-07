BREAKING: Georgia Gains Commitment from Monster DT

Georgia has added another commit for the class of 2023 as defensive tackle Seven Cloud has announced his intentions to play for Georgia.

January is typically roster movement season for college football programs. Draft declarations, transfer portal entries and return announcements typically fill the news cycle at the start of the new year.

Occasionally, there is some recruiting news that springs up and Thursday was that day for the University of Georgia.

McEachren High School's 2023 defensive tackle, Seven Cloud committed to the University of Georgia Thursday.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound sophomore is a monstrous young man that I actually had a chance to see this fall.

He's already a dominant presence in the run game as you would expect and considering the time he has left at the high-school level to further develop a pass-rushing skill set, he's also going to be a threat to sack the quarterback in college.

Cloud is entering his junior year of high school, so there's still time for his recruitment to heat up elsewhere, but his trainer Evan Mann who runs Pass Rush U said Cloud was born to be a Georgia Bulldog.

"Seven Cloud is born to be a DAWG," Mann said. "He's a great kid as a player and he's a bulldog with a nasty and aggressive playing style. He's great with his hand placement and a very smooth-hipped, natural football player."

Mann's word on the subject matter is one to trust. He's one of the many great defense line specialists in the Atlanta area and works with another great 2023 prospect, Newton High's Justin Benton.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.