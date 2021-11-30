BREAKING: Shone Washington Makes College Decision

Shone Washington Makes College Decision
Shone Washington just made his college decision; 247Sports ranks the New Orleans, Louisana, native as a three-star recruit out of Warren Easton high school, the same high school of current Georgia starting center Sedrick Van Pran.
Washington is a defensive tackle who looks like he could transition to nose tackle in certain systems at the collegiate level. Washington stands in at 6-foot-3, weighing in at 297 pounds, according to his 247Sports player profile. Washington ranks as the 454th overall prospect and 69th as a defensive lineman.
At one time, the Lousiana native was a commit to the LSU Tigers' 2022 class before announcing his decommitment in January of 2021, after six months of being a member of their class.
Following his decommitment from the Tigers, it comes as less of a surprise that the Warren Easton prospect is planning on leaving the state of Louisana, something that rarely happens to some of the top prospects in the state.
2022 Recruiting Class
- Gunner Stockton, QB
- CB, Julian Humphrey
- DE, Mykel Williams
- OL, Alliou Bah
- Oscar Delp, TE
- Dillon Bell, WR
- Cole Speer, WR
- De'Nylon Morrissette, WR
- Griffin Scroggs, OL
- Jacob Hood, OL
- Branson Robinson, RB
- Jordan James, RB
- Tyre West, DL
- Jalon Walker, LB
- CJ Washington, LB
- Darris Smith, EDGE
- CJ Madden, EDGE
- Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CB
- JaCorey Thomas, DB
- Malaki Starks, DB
- Brett Thorson, K
