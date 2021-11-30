BREAKING: Shone Washington Makes College Decision

Shone Washington just made his college decision; 247Sports ranks the New Orleans, Louisana, native as a three-star recruit out of Warren Easton high school, the same high school of current Georgia starting center Sedrick Van Pran.

Washington is a defensive tackle who looks like he could transition to nose tackle in certain systems at the collegiate level. Washington stands in at 6-foot-3, weighing in at 297 pounds, according to his 247Sports player profile. Washington ranks as the 454th overall prospect and 69th as a defensive lineman.

At one time, the Lousiana native was a commit to the LSU Tigers' 2022 class before announcing his decommitment in January of 2021, after six months of being a member of their class.

Following his decommitment from the Tigers, it comes as less of a surprise that the Warren Easton prospect is planning on leaving the state of Louisana, something that rarely happens to some of the top prospects in the state.

2022 Recruiting Class

Gunner Stockton, QB

CB, Julian Humphrey

DE, Mykel Williams

OL, Alliou Bah

Oscar Delp, TE

Dillon Bell, WR

Cole Speer, WR

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR

Griffin Scroggs, OL

Jacob Hood, OL

Branson Robinson, RB

Jordan James, RB

Tyre West, DL

Jalon Walker, LB

CJ Washington, LB

Darris Smith, EDGE

CJ Madden, EDGE

Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CB

JaCorey Thomas, DB

Malaki Starks, DB

Brett Thorson, K

