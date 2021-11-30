BREAKING: Shone Washington Makes College Decision

Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Shone Washington Makes College Decision

    A top defensive line target for Georgia has made his college decision.
    Shone Washington just made his college decision; 247Sports ranks the New Orleans, Louisana, native as a three-star recruit out of Warren Easton high school, the same high school of current Georgia starting center Sedrick Van Pran. 

    Washington is a defensive tackle who looks like he could transition to nose tackle in certain systems at the collegiate level. Washington stands in at 6-foot-3, weighing in at 297 pounds, according to his 247Sports player profile. Washington ranks as the 454th overall prospect and 69th as a defensive lineman. 

    At one time, the Lousiana native was a commit to the LSU Tigers' 2022 class before announcing his decommitment in January of 2021, after six months of being a member of their class. 

    Following his decommitment from the Tigers, it comes as less of a surprise that the Warren Easton prospect is planning on leaving the state of Louisana, something that rarely happens to some of the top prospects in the state. 

    2022 Recruiting Class

    • Gunner Stockton, QB
    • CB, Julian Humphrey
    • DE, Mykel Williams
    • OL, Alliou Bah
    • Oscar Delp, TE
    • Dillon Bell, WR
    • Cole Speer, WR
    • De'Nylon Morrissette, WR
    • Griffin Scroggs, OL
    • Jacob Hood, OL
    • Branson Robinson, RB
    • Jordan James, RB
    • Tyre West, DL
    • Jalon Walker, LB
    • CJ Washington, LB
    • Darris Smith, EDGE
    • CJ Madden, EDGE
    • Marquis Groves-Killebrew, CB
    • JaCorey Thomas, DB
    • Malaki Starks, DB
    • Brett Thorson, K

