SI All American Watchlist: 84 Players from the state of Georgia Make the Cut

SI Staff

Eighty-four high school football players from the state of Georgia are on the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American team for 2020, SI announced today.

“There are two significant storylines coming out of Georgia right now with this class of high school seniors,” said SI director of football recruiting John Garcia, Jr.. “First is the volume of talent. Traditionally, the big three states in every recruiting cycle are Texas, Florida and California. Georgia is now No. 3 ahead of California. The second trend with Georgia is the amount of talent in the secondary -- the group is loaded and, generally speaking, they’re big physically, which matches the trend we’re seeing in the NFL with DBs who are 6-feet or taller.”

With 84 student-athletes on the list, Georgia ranks third among states with the most SI All-American candidates behind Florida (142) and Texas (129). After Georgia, the top 10 rounds out with California (79), North Carolina (55), Alabama (44), Ohio (37), Virginia (31), Michigan (30), and Maryland (28).

For a breakdown of which of the 1,000 SIAA nominees across the nation have verbally committed to or are considering the two Power 5 schools in Georgia as their college choice, head to:

In all, 1,000 players from across the nation have been selected to the watch list. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SIAA candidates from the state of Georgia, listed by city/town, are:

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said Garcia.

Sports Illustrated will narrow the candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November, and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25, and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

I'll say it, California football is overrated.

