SI All-American Candidate Colten Gauthier Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Colten Gauthier                                                                                                   Status: SI All-American Candidate                                                                                       Vitals: 6-foot-3, 205 pounds                                                                                            School: Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy                                                     Position: Quarterback                                                                                                Committed to: South Carolina                                                                                   Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Good length. Average shoulder and chest width. A bit high waisted. Long, under-developed legs with a narrow trunk. Significant room to add weight. 

Athleticism: Above-average arm strength; ball pops out of hand. Good feet in the pocket. Enough coordination to throw from multiple platforms and angles. Lacks game-changing speed as a scrambler, but can pick up chunks with field in front. Solid balance. 

Instincts: Keeps eyes downfield as rush approaches. Keen ability to shuffle side to side or slide up while surveying, extending pocket. Can go through progressions, but takes advantage of pre-snap reads. Creative while extending plays behind LOS. Not afraid to stand tall, take contact. 

Polish: Over-the-top delivery. Relatively quick, repeatable release that includes fixable dip. Impressive accuracy to all three levels of the field; can throw receivers open. Inconsistent footwork when dropping, even from the shotgun. 

Bottom Line: Gauthier combines solid arm talent with clear awareness and comfort from the pocket. Has enough athleticism to move in the pocket, keeping eyes up, and even make slow-footed defenders miss in the open field. Should be a multi-year starter for South Carolina, with production largely depending on surrounding skill talent.

