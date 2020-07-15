SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Caleb McDowell Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: RB Caleb McDowell
Projected Position: Running Back
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 175 pounds
School: Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County
Committed to: South Carolina

Frame: Relatively short with lean muscle throughout. Cut arms and calves with a trunk that can stand to add mass. 

Athleticism: Two-sport standout in football and track and field, with an 11.20 100-meter dash mark in 2018. Snap quickness to stop-start with the football in his hands, with elite elusiveness in the open field. Good burst as well as top speed with sustainability. 

Instincts: Innate ability to make an initial defender miss in space with set-em-up quickness. Hard jump cut and moves with decision style. Willing to play more physically than frame suggests. 

Polish: Runs with a low center of gravity and behind his pads when pressing hole. A good combination of patience and activity behind the line with easy bounce. Not much blocking on tape, but tools to play functionally on third down exist as a pass-catcher with body control and hands. 

Bottom Line: McDowell is a change of pace back built to challenge the edge of the defense. His one-cut style pairs well with great speed and elusiveness in the open field to create chunk plays. He may not be a collegiate workhorse but he can present as a streaky option in a wide-open scheme. Special teams potential here, too.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Watch List: 11 Wake Forest Commits and 2 Key WF Targets Named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American

SI All-American Watch List: 11 UCLA commits and 8 key Bruins targets named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American

The Langston Love Blog: This is Why I Chose Baylor…

Love picked Baylor over Kansas, Texas, UCLA, Stanford and others.

Langston Love

SI All-American Candidate Martez Thrower Highlights and Evaluation

Martez Thrower is a defensive end prospect from Wilcox County High School in Rochelle, Ga. Thrower is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Joshua Moore Highlights and Evaluation

Joshua Moore is a safety prospect from Marist School in Atlanta, Ga. Moore is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Watch List: 10 Virginia commits and 15 Key UVA targets named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American

SI All-American Watch List: 15 Baylor commits and 14 key BU football targets named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate West Weeks Highlights and Evaluation

West Weeks is an athlete prospect from Oconee County High School in Watkinsville, Ga. Weeks is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Colby Smith Highlights and Evaluation

Colby Smith is an offensive tackle prospect from Rockingham County High School in Reidsville, N.C. Smith is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Watch List: 13 Arkansas commits and 26 UA football targets named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American