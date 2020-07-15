SI All-American Candidate Caleb McDowell Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: RB Caleb McDowell

Projected Position: Running Back

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 175 pounds

School: Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County

Committed to: South Carolina

Frame: Relatively short with lean muscle throughout. Cut arms and calves with a trunk that can stand to add mass.

Athleticism: Two-sport standout in football and track and field, with an 11.20 100-meter dash mark in 2018. Snap quickness to stop-start with the football in his hands, with elite elusiveness in the open field. Good burst as well as top speed with sustainability.

Instincts: Innate ability to make an initial defender miss in space with set-em-up quickness. Hard jump cut and moves with decision style. Willing to play more physically than frame suggests.

Polish: Runs with a low center of gravity and behind his pads when pressing hole. A good combination of patience and activity behind the line with easy bounce. Not much blocking on tape, but tools to play functionally on third down exist as a pass-catcher with body control and hands.

Bottom Line: McDowell is a change of pace back built to challenge the edge of the defense. His one-cut style pairs well with great speed and elusiveness in the open field to create chunk plays. He may not be a collegiate workhorse but he can present as a streaky option in a wide-open scheme. Special teams potential here, too.