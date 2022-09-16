Georgia hosted a solid group of prospects this past weekend against Samford, and Kylan Fox was one of the headliners. The Grayson (GA) standout was impressed, and it looks like Georgia will be a factor in his recruitment until the end.

At 6'5 215 and a playmaker on both sides of the ball, it is no surprise why Kylan Fox has become one of the hottest names on the recruiting trail in the 2024 class. According to the 247 Composite Rankings, Fox ranks as a top-160 player nationally with offers from schools like Alabama, Louisville, Ohio State, Tennessee, and numerous others.

Fox is projected at either TE or DE at the next level. He says UGA is recruiting him to play both. In fact, he had high praise for UGA TE Coach Todd Hartley and OLB Coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe.

"Coach Hartley and Coach Diribe. They treat me like family and they check in on me weekly and sometimes every few days to make sure I’m doing good." - Fox on coaches he has connected with at UGA

The coaching staff isn't the only thing that stands out to him. Fox was in Athens for the Samford game this weekend, watching the UGA defense pitch yet another shutout. He was impressed.

"Everything stood out honestly, from the coaches, the game, the atmosphere, everything.

Fox says he plans on returning to Athens at some point later this year. He is still eyeing which game to attend.

Fox mentioned that UGA is "definitely" in the picture. He also mentioned Alabama, Ohio State, Louisville, NC State, Tennessee, and South Carolina as some other programs in the hunt. Clearly, there is no shortage of suitors, so UGA has its work cut out if they decide to pursue.

At the end of the day, Fox said if UGA continues to show him the same amount of love, they will have a very good shot of getting him on board.

Fox has no timeline for a commitment. When he feels the time is right, he will make an announcement. Expect UGA to be a contender.

