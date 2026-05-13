Temorris Campbell Announces Commitment to Georgia Bulldogs

Temorris Campbell, a 2027 linebacker, has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Georgia Bulldogs have been on a bit of a cold streak as of late on the recruiting trail. They lost several recruits over the last couple of weeks and one of them was a five-star prospect. However, the momentum might be rolling back into their favor after today.

Temorris Campbell, a linebacker in the 2027 class, has announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

Temorris Campbell Announces Commitment to Georgia Football

Temorris Campbell X Profile

He is rated as a three-star prospect, the 841st-best player in the class, the 69th-best linebacker and the 84th-best player in the state of Florida, according to 247 sports composite rankings. Campbell has official visits lined up to Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Georgia and Nebraska for the summer, but it looks like he might be taking those as a Georgia commit.

The Bulldogs offered Campbell just a few days ago and it looks like he has already gotten the green light to commit. That should indicate to fans that Campbell really likes the Bulldogs, but also that Georgia really likes Campbell.

Georgia has found a knack for finding talent that the recruiting industry might not recognize yet. Starting offensive lineman Dontrell Glover was a three-star recruit in high school and started as a true freshman. Zykie Helton was a three-star and it sounds like he will be playing as a true freshman this season. JJ Hanne was a three-star and played for Georgia's defense last season.

Needless to say, recruiting rankings don't mean anything to Georgia, and like always, they have done a good job spotting talent when they see it, and that appears to be the case with Campbell as well.

Georgia is now up to seven commits in the 2027 class and Campbell becomes the first linebacker committed in the group. Five-star running back Kemon Spell is the headliner of the group, with four-star tight end Jaxon Dollar being right behind him.

After Donte Wright flipped his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes, Campbell also became the first defensive commit for the Bulldogs in this year's class. Georgia tends to add quite a few names every cycle during the summer months, so it will be interesting to see if that trend continues this year.

Georgia Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

Kemon Spell, RB

Jaxon Dollar, TE

Kelsey Adams, OT

Ty Johnson, OT

Abraham Eisenhower, OL

Noah Parker, RB

Temorris Campbell, LB