BREAKING: Terrion Arnold Makes College Decision

The nation's top remaining defensive back according to SI All-American, Terrion Arnold has officially made his college decision. He will be attending Alabama.

Entering the final National Signing Day window of the 2021 recruiting cycle, there weren't too many presents left to unwrap.

For schools like Georgia and Alabama, February 3rd's National Signing day was about one prospect.

SI99 safety, Terrion Arnold.

Today, Arnold announced that he would be taking his talents to Tuscaloosa to play for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Here's what SI All-American's staff thinks of Arnold as a prospect.

Frame: Long, lean legs. Strong hips. Cut-up upper body with long arms.

Athleticism: Great basketball prospect with elite jumping ability. Body control in the air (basketball or football) defies what some college players can do. Explosive hitting power through hips. Sharp cuts. Has the strength of a much larger prospect.

Instincts: Knows how and when to go for the football or to dislodge the football. Takes great angles to the ball. Knows how to use quickness to gain proper tackling angles. Good tackler in space; powers through runners when he hits them.

Polish: Savvy safety prospect that delivers big blows, makes sure tackles and wreaks havoc from his position. Adept at catching the football in contested situations. Thrives in one-on-one matchups, whether pursuing a ball carrier or covering a wide receiver.

Bottom Line: Arnold deserves to be considered among the nation’s best safety prospects because he proves to be instinctive, powerful, and dynamic athletically. He takes the proper angles, is relentless in pursuit of the ball-carrier, a big hitter, and great at tracking the football once it’s in the air.

