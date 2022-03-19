Georgia is set to host a huge recruiting weekend which will be headlined by a pair of top ranked quarterbacks.

It looks to be one of Georgia's biggest recruiting weekends as several prospects will be heading to Athens over the weekend as the national champion Georgia Bulldogs get a chance to host some of their top targets.

Under Kirby Smart, as he heads into his seventh season as the Bulldogs head coach, one thing has always been known about the former long-time Nick Saban assistant, there is no offseason when it comes to recruiting. Many have now seen why the current Bulldogs head coach isn't known for taking much time off in the offseason; as he has said on countless occasions, the work done on the recruiting directly affects his livelihood. This past season being no different from any other season under Smart.

The only difference between year seven and year one is that he is finally reaping the program's elite-level recruiting rewards.

SI Dawgs Daily confirmed reports on Monday that SI99 member and top-ranked quarterback Arch Manning will be heading to Athens over the weekend for another visit with the Bulldogs. Manning is confirmed for an unofficial visit in Athens this weekend before heading to Austin next weekend to visit the University of Texas.

Yet the newest Manning will not be the only highly rated quarterback prospect in town over the weekend, as 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola has also visited this week.

Raiola is the son of former Detriot Lions center and teammate of former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford. Dylan Raiola is a five-star quarterback in the 2024 class, which ranks him the third-best quarterback in the class, and the top prospect out of Arizona, according to 247Sports.

With current starting quarterback Stetson Bennett returning for his sixth and final season of collegiate eligibility, Georgia will once again be in the market for another starting quarterback. With an already talent-filled room, which features former 4-star quarterback Carson Beck, 5-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff, and now the most recent incoming quarterback Gunner Stockton, a former four-star quarterback according to 247Sports, Georgia is looking to add to the all too important position.

It’s been a star studded list in Athens this week:

Lebbeus Overton - DL 2022 (3/19)

Arch manning - QB 2023 (3/19)

Javien Toviano - CB 2023 (3/19)

Jalen Hale - WR 2023 (3/16)

Tony Mitchell - DB 2023 (3/19)

Shamurad Umarov - OT 2023 (3/19)

Tomarrion Parker - Edge 2023 (3/19)

Olaus Alinen - OT 2023 (3/17)

Ellis Robinson IV - DB 2024 (3/19)

KJ Bolden - ATH 2024 (3/19)

Dylan Raiola - QB 2024 (3/17)

Daniel Calhoun - OT 2024 (3/17)

King Joseph Edwards - Edge 2024 (3/19)

Jordan Gatlin - ATH 2024 (3/19)

Micah Welch - RB 2024 (3/15)

Jayden Bradford - QB 2024 (3/15)

Ju Ju lewis - QB 2026 (3/19)

Stacy Gage - RB 2024 (3/18)

Roderick Kearne - OL 2023 (3/15)

