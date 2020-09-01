Live Updates On Targets for Class of 2022 for Georgia Football

Georgia's class of 2022 has two commits already, Marquis Killebrew and CJ Washington, but as September 1st comes around we have a clearer picture about who the top targets are for the class of 2022.

The tag that Georgia has elected to use is #BO22MOVES

Here's a list of prospects that have posted the edits that, but there are several other 2022 targets that we can confirm spoke with the Georgia staff that haven't posted anything, we will start with them.

WR, Sam M'Bake - The 2022 WR from Brookwood high school is a big fan of what Georgia has going on and has developed a great relationship with coach Cortez Hankton.

DL, Tyre West - Often considered by many to be the top defensive lineman in the state, West has been a priority for Georgia for quite some time. West told Dawgs Daily that Athens is "home."

DB, Dainsus Miller - A safety prospect from Creekside High School, Miller is an extremely explosive athlete and will likely be one of the top safety prospects in the 2022 class. He posses elite closing speed.

DL, Mykel Williams - Williams is a defensive line prospect from Hardaway High School in Columbus Georgia. He's a versatile defender that's been on Georgia's radar for a minute. Dawgs Daily can confirm, Coach Tray Scott contacted Williams directly.

DL, Christen Miller - Tray Scott and Miller talk on a fairly regular basis, and Miller is being heavily recruited by Georgia as a whole. A 6'6, 280 defensive tackle prospect Cedar Grove high school and can really move for someone that size.

DL, Josh White - Christen Miller's counterpart at Cedar Grove. 6'5, 255 defensive end at Cedar Grove, White is expecting big season at Cedar Grove after coming from Columbia High School last season.

OL, Elijah Zollicoffer - Zollicoffer is one of several Division 1 prospects at Newton High School. He's a teammate of Nyland Green and Justin Benton. He's a monstrous left tackle with an incredible ceiling.

RB, Rashod Debinion - Yet another Cedar Grove talent, the running back was the first Cedar Grove member of the 2022 class to receive a Georgia offer.

WR, Jaleel Skinner - An extremely long wide receiver prospect from Greer, South Carolina. At 6'5, 205 he's set to replace the longer wide receivers on the rosters.

WR, Janiran Bonner - 6'3, 205 wideouts from Cedar Grove. He's a big-bodied wide receiver similar to the Sam M'Bake type. He received an offer from Georgia on December 3rd of 2019.

DB, Marcus Allen - We've spoken to the Walton prospect recently, he was expecting to hear from Georgia among many others. He's nearing 6'3 and is an exceptionally smooth athlete.

CB, Jonquis "JQ" Hardaway - Hardaway has one of the highest ceilings of any corner I've evaluated. He's extremely long with great leaping ability. He hasn't received an offer from Georgia yet, but we can confirm Coach Warren reached out after midnight last night.

OL, Tyler Gibson - Gibson received word from UGA last night. He's a 6'5, 290-pound tackle from Johns Creek high school.

I haven't heard back from Myles "MJ" Morris, but I can almost guarantee he's heard from the Georgia staff. Todd Monken has made him a priority in this class since his arrival in Athens this January.

Another thing that pops out is the fact that, apart from Jaleel Skinner, Georgia has been focusing their attention on instate kids in 2022 to start.

