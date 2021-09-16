WATCH: CJ Madden's Commitment Video

SI Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin spoke with the newest addition to Georgia's 2022 recruiting class Carlton Madden Jr. Madden described his recruiting process as "hectic" with all the schools putting attention on him and trying to recruit him to their school, Madden said, "It was definitely a hectic process, but as I said, I wouldn't want it any other way."

"It was hectic, but I wouldn't want it any other way, there was a lot of attention being drawn to me by schools pulling me here and there, you know but I'm blessed to have a day like this to decide and commit to Georgia, Go Dawgs!"

As a recruit playing out of Cedar Grove High School in Georgia, the attraction to the University of Georgia can be obvious for any recruit out of the Peach State; Madden said that the love for the fans helped him decide to pick Georgia.

I just fell in love with the fans, the love that Georgia has, the coaches; I love the vibe they give off, the things like that. I just feel like I set myself up for a better position for the next step.

At 6-foot-3, 239 pounds, Madden offers positional versatility. At Cedar Grove, the three-star, according to 247Sports, plays tight end, outside linebacker, and inside linebacker. That versatility as a do it all linebacker helped with Georgia's attraction to the Ellenwood, Georgia, native Madden feels.

I'll definitely be an edge rusher, trying to get the quarterback and things like that. But coach Smart said I'll be able to move to mike a little bit; he recruited me because of my versatility, basically, playing MIKE and JACK

With his college decision out of the way and Georgia being the school for the outside linebacker, Madden will turn his focus back to Cedar Grove as they try to pursue a state championship.

"Me and my guys are trying to win a state championship, nothing less; we won't settle for anything less than that, push each other every day, weight room classroom, on the field, we're just trying to win a state championship."

You May Also Like:

Injury Report Heading into Week Three

Georgia Bulldogs Week Two Progress Report: Offense

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI