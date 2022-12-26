Georgia's 2023 Defensive haul was a particular group landing the likes of Samuel M’pemba, Damon Wilson, and Raylen Wilson, to name a few. Now that the 2023 class is completed, it is time to set the collective eyes of the program to 2024.

Unlike the offense, this class's defensive side is more up in the air. The Bulldogs have one lone commit in the class of 2024 on that side of the Ball.

Demarcus Riddick, a four-star linebacker from Chilton County, Alabama, committed to the Bulldogs in November. A dive into his high school film shows precisely why the Bulldogs added him early in the process. From the jump, Riddick is seen as able to play comfortably in space. He naturally drops in coverage. Another plus that jumps off the tape is Riddick’s athleticism; he is the punt returner for his high school team. In addition, his other special team's duty is to put fear in opposing returners by being on the kickoff team. Riddick will have an adjustment period because he is typically lined up outside the tackles playing an edge role in his film. However, he will fit nicely as the will linebacker in Georgia's defense, where he can drop in coverage and clog up passing lanes.

Another LB prospect that could be added to the 2024 Georgia recruiting class is five-star linebacker Sammy Brown from Jefferson high in Georgia. Brown is a multiple sport athlete. He runs track as well as wrestles. Brown has recorded sub 10.8 100 meter times. His track times display his blazing speed, and his wrestling prowess shows his quickness, strength, and agility. Brown's proper college position is still unclear, whether he will be an LB in the box or play on the outside as an edge.

Safety is the position where Georgia has already identified two primary targets. The first is all-around athlete KJ Bolden from Burford. Georgia will do whatever it takes to try and land Bolden; he is just that good, including recruiting him to play offense if that is where he wants to play. Bolden projects to defense on the college level, however. His game-breaking speed on offense helps him fly around and make lots of defensive plays, and he tackles with force and violence. In 2023 Georgia finished strong in terms of the DB room, and it has become a staple in Kirby Smart’s recruiting classes. In 2024 Georgia will look to add more talent to the room.

Four-star Peyton Woodyard from St. Johns Bosco in California is the second safety prospect. Again, this is a player that Georgia could land very soon. Woodyard may announce his commitment on January 7th at the All-American bowl. Woodyard would be an amazing get for the Bulldogs. Other names that will need to be kept track of for the DB room are a pair of five-star Corners from the State of Florida. Ellis Robinson IV From IMG and Charles Lester III from Riverview high school.

Now for the big boys. Georgia's defense has been known in the past few years for its dominant defensive line play with players like Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Devonte Wyatt. So far, in the class of 2024, few players on the interior have been identified as significant targets. There is a player Georgia is already pursuing heavily on the DL, in-state five-star Eddrick Houston from Burford is a player Georgia has been pushing for at the start of this class. A position that Georgia needs more depth in and was not necessarily addressed in 2023 is the five-technique. Eddrick's films show that he likely projects to that position in college. He is currently listed at 6-3 255; if you put Houston in college and add some weight, he could be a perfect 5-technique stud.

Georgia is known for its evaluation process and for finding players who fit their schemes well. Players will be added to the board as this class continues to take shape

