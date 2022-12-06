Georgia Football's Heisman History: Bulldogs in New York

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has been named one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, awarded annually to college football’s most outstanding player.

The other three finalists are all also quarterbacks: Max Duggan (Sr.) - TCU, Caleb Williams (So.) - USC, and CJ Stroud (Jr.) - Ohio State.

Georgia hasn’t had a Heisman-winner in over 40 years. Herschel Walker was the last Bulldog to take home the award, winning it as a junior in 1982. 40 years prior to that, Georgia-legend Frank Sinkwich became the first Georgia player to be awarded the trophy. Now, another 40 years later, Stetson Bennett has his shot.

Prior to 1982, there was no such thing as a “Heisman Finalists”, as the Heisman Trust only invited the winner to New York. Herschel Walker finished 3rd in the voting in 1980, and 2nd in 1981, before finally winning it in 1982, the first season with finalists.

Georgia-legend Charley Trippi finished second to Army’s Glenn Davis in 1946, after leading Georgia to an undefeated season and Sugar Bowl win.

The Bulldogs wouldn’t have another finalist for a decade. In 1992, running back Garrison Hearst was invited to New York following a season that saw him accumulate 1,871 yards and 21 touchdowns. Hearst would finish third in the voting, with the trophy going to Miami’s Gino Toretta.

Georgia Heisman Finalists’ Stats by Season:

1982 - Herschel Walker - RB - 11 Games - 1,841 yds, 17 TD

1992 - Garrison Hearst - RB - 11 Games - 1,871 yds, 21 TD

2022 - Stetson Bennett - QB - 13 Games - 3,609 yds - 27 TD

Stetson Bennett is the first Georgia quarterback to ever be named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He’s been unbelievable in his first full-season as the starting quarterback. In 2021, Bennett battled JT Daniels - now at West Virginia - for the spot, taking over early in the season and helping Georgia win the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship.

In a full season as the starting quarterback, Bennett currently sits in fourth place in Georgia’s record books for single-season passing yards with 3,425.

