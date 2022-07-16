Saturday kicks off what is expected to be a rather interesting week on the recruiting trail for Georgia, as Troy Bowles' announcement brings the first of what's expected to be several commitments this week.

So, as Georgia rounds out their third and final linebacker commitment in the 2023 class, what did they just land in Troy Bowles?

Violence

It is by far the first thing you notice about Bowles' tape. He plays the game of football as if he were sent to this planet to destroy the ball carrier and he does so cleanly in the eyes of the modern rulebook. He uncoils his hips well inside the box and has the athleticism to be violent in pursuit as well.

Instincts

As one might imagine, you grow up in a household with the caliber of football mind like Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles happens to be and you just might pick up a few things. The pedigree of great athletes does not end with athleticism. Bowles' ability to diagnose and react first is a vital portion of his success.

Early Rush Success

Bowles has spent a rather large portion of his high school career either flexed in space off the football or playing on the edge. And though he won't make a living outside the box in college all that much, what is evident is that his time spent as a 3-4 outside linebacker in high school allowed him to develop a pass rush skill set. Georgia often asks their linebackers to both cover receivers in the SEC and win in pass rush settings when called to blitz.

The commitment of Bowles now gives Georgia its 13th prospect to join the class mid-way through a busy month of July, which will see plenty of other Georgia targets make their college decisions.

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

Lawson Luckie, TE

Gabriel Harris, OLB

Joshua Miller, OL

CJ Allen, LB

AJ Harris, DB

Justyn Rhett, DB

Peyton Woodring, PK

Daniel Harris, DB

Raylen Wilson, LB

Troy Bowles, LB

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.