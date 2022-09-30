Skip to main content

2026 DB Zelus Hicks Grateful for UGA Offer: "It Makes Me Want to Work Even Harder"

Zelus Hicks is becoming a household name on the trail, and UGA is the first to offer.

I was told over the summer that Zelus Hicks was as elite as they come. That same source described Hicks as a "freak of nature". After a solid start to the season with plenty of buzz around his name, Hicks picked up his first offer from none other than the defending national champions. 

Hicks said he had heard some rumors of a potential UGA offer but wasn't sure if they were true. To him, the offer was a pleasant surprise. Other schools could enter the sweepstakes soon. Specifically, Arkansas, Clemson, Ohio State, UNC, and Georgia Tech.

Still, UGA is different. 

"The main thing that stands out to me at UGA is the focus and accountability of the players. Also the facilities, the facilities are amazing. And the last thing is that the coaches are so cool and the environment is great."

That focus was on full display when Christopher Smith came down with an INT late in the game to seal an unsatisfying win against Kent State. 

Having an offer at such a young age can add a lot of pressure, especially when the first offer is from the No. 1 team in the country. However, Hicks views it in a different way, he uses it as motivation.

"Having a UGA offer this early is a compliment to me especially for it to be my first offer makes me want to work even harder so I can live my full potential."

Hicks is just one of many standouts from Parkview (GA) that the Dawgs have on their radar. In the 2024 class, Mike Matthews is one of UGAs top overall targets. In the 2025 class, OL Cortez Smith sits high on UGAs board. Now, UGA is squarely in the picture for Hicks.

UGA is clearly the frontrunner here as they are the only school to offer. Other offers will come, and they will come soon. Regardless, I expect UGA to be in the mix here for the entirety of his recruitment. Being the first to offer could pay off, but there is a long way to go. 

