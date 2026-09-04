Score Predictions for Each of Georgia’s Regular Season Games

According to ESPN, the Georgia Bulldogs have the 20th toughest schedule in the country this year.

Kirby Smart and the Dawgs are looking to navigate that road and repeat as SEC Champions and College Football Playoff contenders. This time, they are trying to go beyond the quarterfinal round, where their season has ended in back-to-back years.

Week-to-week, things change, but here is a preseason prediction for the score of all 12 games the Dawgs will play this season:

Tennessee State, Sep. 5

Georgia wins 49-3

Georgia is a 47.5-point favorite. I think that they will get so close to covering that line, but won’t quite do it. The Dawgs just want to get in and get out of there with what the heat index is projected to be on Saturday.

Western Kentucky, Sep. 12

Georgia wins 45-7

Donned in all white, the Dawgs will cruise to victory over the Hilltoppers.

@ Arkansas, Sep. 19

Georgia wins 38-10

Georgia will pass its first road test against an Arkansas team with a new head coach and a lot of unknowns.

Oklahoma, Sep. 26

Georgia Wins 24-14

This game will be lower scoring, as it features two of the best defenses in the country. I think the Dawgs will get better of a very good Sooner team at home in what will probably be a night game.

Vanderbilt, Oct. 3

Georgia Wins 42-13

This is just one of those games where I have a feeling that it will not be close. We will see if Jared Curtis will overtake the QB1 job at Vandy by the time the Commodores visit Athens.

@ Alabama, Oct. 10

Georgia Wins, 27-24

I think the Dawgs will escape Tuscaloosa with a close victory. It is hard to gauge how good the Crimson Tide will be, but Georgia is the better team, and I think they get a tough road win.

Auburn, Oct. 17

35-10

Georgia should handle the Tigers. I respect Auburn’s defense enough to say that this won’t be an insane blowout.

Florida, Oct. 31

31-14

Florida has been playing the Dawgs close the last couple of years. This game being in Atlanta will help Georgia. I like a comfortable win.

@ Ole Miss, Nov. 7

Georgia loses 31-27



It is difficult to predict an undefeated season, even though I believe that is possible. This seems to be the most likely loss. I am higher on Ole Miss than many.

Missouri, Nov. 14

Georgia Wins 45-28

Missouri has a lot of firepower on offense, but will they be able to stop the Dawgs? I don’t think so.

@ South Carolina, Nov. 21

Georgia Wins 34-13

This is the hardest game to predict in terms of a score because we don’t know which version of South Carolina we are getting.

Georgia Tech, Nov. 28

Georgia Wins 38-10

Georgia Tech played on Thursday night and it was not pretty. The Dawgs might blow them out for the first time in a few years.