Sights and Sounds: Georgia Football's First Road Game of the Season at Arkansas

The Georgia Bulldogs hit the road this Saturday for the first time this season - the Dawgs have a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

This is also the first conference game of the season for Georgia. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has shifted to a nine-game league schedule this season. The game against Arkansas today is the first of nine SEC games in-a-row.

Georgia is about a 25-point betting favorite even with the roughly 11-hour distance on the road between Athens and Fayetteville.

Arkansas fans did not fill up their stadium for this game. The Razorbacks are coming off of a 43-10 loss on the road to Utah, and the vibes are low with the fanbase right now. Temperatures are expected to reach over 90 degrees during the game, and the sun is shining bright on Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium today. The 11:00 AM local kickoff time is the earliest kick that Georgia will play this season

I've seen larger G Day crowds to watch Georgia play.



This is pretty bad. pic.twitter.com/EWTCNNa5hX — DawgPost (@Dawg_Post) September 19, 2026

There are plenty of Georgia fans on the sideline that the Dawgs are on. Those sections are more full than many of the others throughout the stadium.

There are more Georgia fans on that side of the stadium than there are Arkansas fans in many of the sections pic.twitter.com/c09o9pvTIm — Ryan Kerley (@RyanCKerley) September 19, 2026

Georgia’s offense did not get out to the explosive start that it did in the games against Tennessee State and Western Kentucky. The Dawgs moved the ball quickly on their opening drive and scored a touchdown, but was forced to punt on the ensuing offensive possession - the first time this season after a Gunner Stockton-led drive.

Stockton currently has produced the most explosive offensive play for the Dawgs. He took off for a 62-yard run with about a minute left in the second quarter to set up an easy touchdown run for Chauncey Bowens a couple of plays later - his second of the first half.

As always, here is a shot of the senior quarterback warming up before the game.

At halftime, Georgia is up 21-3 against the Razorbacks.