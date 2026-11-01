ATLANTA - It was the biggest game of the day, and the reaction to Georgia football’s lopsided win over the Gators is something to note.

Georgia’s sixth win in a row over the Gators was highlighted by a 66-yard fumble return for a touchdown from linebacker Chris Cole. Former UGA QB and current ESPN college football analyst Aaron Murray, who beat the Gators three years in a row, said Georgia football coach Kirby Smart’s defense was elite.

Elite defensive performance by the Dawgs! — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) October 31, 2026

Smart said after the game that Cole’s play was huge in deciding the game.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart motions during the first half against the Florida Gators at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“If you get sacks, then you get turnovers. Most fumbles occur on sacks. We got pressure on the quarterback,” Smart said. “We affected both quarterbacks, and I think anybody will tell you if you can't run the ball - and they struggle to run it - it makes you one-dimensional, and then everybody gets to feast and rush the passer. That was a big play in the game. It was a huge momentum play because, again, it's really a 14-point swing. If they go down and score, fumble, Chris picks it up and scores, which he has a knack for doing. That's a big play in the game.”

It was. Cole rumbled towards the Redcoat Band, which exploded with glee as the game was put all but our of reach before halftime.

That led to longtime NBC weatherman Al Roker to correct a social media post from his wife.

After the game Cole and several of his teammates took a celebratory dance in the end zone at Mercedes-Benz Stadium where he scored the touchdown.

Kirby Smart didn't think this 4th-quarter call was the right one, and took to ther turf to react.

For his part, former Florida QB Tim Tebow said he was happy that Aaron Philo was starting as he picked the Gators because: “We are going to run the dang ball.”

Georgia. Florida. Picks are in 🔒



Wait for Tebow 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rs5FHAM2Qd — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 31, 2026

Poor Tebow.

Here is the biggest moment from Philo from the game.

Aaron Philo WHAT ARE YOU DOING. Florida turns it over vs Georgia pic.twitter.com/oLRCuLMZ7T — gmannVOLS (@gmannVOLS) October 31, 2026

Meanwhile, Cole jumped into the stands with UGA fans to end the night. It should be noted that he was the only one that did so that we saw after the game. The end zone layouts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is quite different than what these players have become accustomed to over the decades in Jacksonville.

The Bulldogs take on Ole Miss Saturday night at 7:30 on ABC