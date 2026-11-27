The Georgia Bulldogs are a staggering 35.5-point favorite over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for this weekend’s edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.

There is a chance that this game will not be competitive for long. Georgia is the unquestioned top team in college football right now. Georgia Tech is one of the worst Power Four schools this season.

These bold predictions will be solely about the highs that Kirby Smart and the Dawgs can accomplish on Saturday.

Shutout

The Yellow Jackets actually managed to put 24 points on the board when it played Tennessee early on in the season, and the Vols boast one of the best defenses in the entire country. Georgia Tech has just been far from a prolific scoring unit.

Tech is only scoring 24 points per game and has failed to reach the 20-point mark a handful of times.

Georgia boasts a top 10 scoring defense and is arguably the best unit in the entire country. As good as they have been, the Georgia defenders haven’t forced a shutout all season. The closest came in the first week against Tennessee State when they scored three points. South Carolina only scored six points, Ole Miss only scored seven and Florida only scored eight.



A shutout is in play.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Georgia Runs for 300 Yards

The Dawgs have gotten close to reaching the 300-yard mark on the ground a couple of times this season, most recently when they went for 295 in Oxford. Georgia has an elite rushing offense, averaging about 201 yards per game on the ground.

In turn, Georgia Tech has been a really bad rushing defense. The Yellow Jackets are letting up 213 yards per game on the ground. That number is astonishing and is good for worst in the entire ACC. In fact, Georgia Tech ranks 134th out of all 138 FBS teams in stopping the run.

It could be a blood bath on the ground for a Georgia team that is as healthy as it has been all season, especially when it comes to players that affect the run game.

Georgia Forces Three Turnovers

The Yellow Jackets haven’t been awful at taking care of the football. So, this prediction is arguably the boldest of the three, and the first two are very bold.

Georgia’s defense has been very opportunistic this season. It has slowed down in terms of forcing turnovers over the last few weeks, but that could mean that the Dawgs are due for a huge defensive day.

Georgia has forced a turnover in all but two games this season. I think they can do it three times on Saturday.