The Georgia Bulldogs’ win on Saturday night over South Carolina was another one in which the returns on all three phases of football were positive.

Georgia left Williams-Brice Stadium with a 34-6 victory, clinching a spot in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Championship Game and further cementing itself as the nation’s No. 1 team. That is because it won all three battles on Saturday night.

Kirby Smart seemed happy and reflective about his team’s performance, especially with what the Dawgs were able to do on special teams – a unit that has gone through struggles this season.

Here are the grades for the offense, defense and specialists:

Offense: B+

Georgia gets a solid B+ for what it was able to do on offense on Saturday night. It wasn’t their best performance on that side of the ball by any means, but there were a lot of positives to take away.

First, Georgia didn’t turn the ball over. It was a clean game for the offense, and Gunner Stockton connected on 83% of his throws.

The Dawgs hit on explosives. The passes to Talyn Taylor and Jaden Reddell were the biggest plays.

A lot of players ate. Those two made big plays. So did Nate Frazier, Isaiah Canion and Ethan Barbour.

“It was almost like it was a shared deal… its shared wealth,” Smart said after the game. “If we are going to be good, we have to hit on explosives.”

Georgia put up 421 yards of offense, won the turnover battle, won the penalty battle, won the third down battle and won the time of possession. It just wasn’t an otherworldly performance. Georgia only ran for 140 yards, their lowest total since the loss to Auburn.

It is a B+.

Defense: A

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LaNorris Sellers was held to 87 passing yards, and Georgia picked him off once. The Dawgs only allowed six points – the fewest in any conference game this season. For the first time this season, Georgia didn’t allow an SEC opponent to reach the end zone.

Part of that is because the defense bent but didn’t break in the early going. The red zone defense locked up the Gamecocks, forcing them to settle for field goals.

“The red area was the difference in the game,” Smart said.

South Carolina was able to drive almost the length of the field on its first two possessions, but Georgia’s defense held the Gamecocks to field goals. Georgia has struggled some with its red zone defense this season, and Smart was very pleased with that aspect of the game on Saturday night.

“We were due. We are due for some more. We work really hard in the red area and haven’t been as efficient as we would like to be… it was good to win some of those,” Smart said.

The Dawgs held South Carolina to 218 yards of total offense. Enough said. This is an A.

Special Teams: A+

“Special teams are starting to be a bright spot for us,” Smart said on Saturday night.

They are, and the reason he said that is because there have been a lot of struggles with that unit this season. Peyton Woodring missed a field goal in four consecutive games. There have been a handful of muffed punts as well.

Saturday night was probably Georgia’s best special teams game of the season.

Woodring connected on all six of his kicks and passed Rodrigo Blankenship for the most points all-time in Georgia football history. He is now third all-time in SEC history.

Sacovie White-Helton returned a punt for 35 yards that put the Dawgs on the South Carolina yard-line in the third quarter. Georgia ended up making a field goal on that possession.

The best moment of the night for Georgia, in potentially the entire game, was the onside kick recovery. Woodring kicked an onside after Georgia scored on the opening possession of the third quarter. The ball bounced 10 yards, he ran with it the whole way and then secured his own kick, giving the Dawgs back-to-back possessions.