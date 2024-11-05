Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Release Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup vs No. 4 Miami
After a bye week, Georgia Tech (5-4, 3-3) was back on the practice field today getting ready for No. 4 Miami to come to Bobby Dodd. The Yellow Jackets sit one win away from their second straight year of bowl eligibility, but they have a tough schedule to finish the year out. After facing the Hurricanes, Georgia Tech will also play NC State and then finish the year against No. 2 Georgia.
Tuesday is the day when Georgia Tech releases their depth chart and they just released it, with some changes to it.
Position
Starter
Backup
Quarterback
Haynes King or Zach Pyron
Aaron Philo
Running Back
Jamal Haynes
Anthony Carrie or Chad Alexander or Daylon Gordon
Wide Receiver
Eric Singleton Jr
Abdul Janneh
Wide Receiver
Malik Rutherford
Bailey Stockton
Wide Receiver
Chase Lane
Leo Blackburn
Tight End
Avery Boyd or Jackson Hawes
Luke Harpring or Ryland Goede or Josh Beetham
Left Tackle
Corey Robinson
Ethan Mackenny
Left Guard
Joe Fusile
Harrison Moore
Center
Weston Franklin
Tana Alo-Tupuola
Right Guard
Keylan Rutledge
Brandon Best or Jameson Riggs
Right Tackle
Jordan Williams
Benjamin Galloway
Position
Starter
Backup
End
Josh Robinson or Sylvain Yondjouen
Jordan Boyd
Nose
Zeek Biggers
Thomas Gore and Horace Lockett
Tackle
Makius Scott or Jordan van den Berg
Jason Moore
Rush
Romello Height or Kevin Harris
Jacob Cruz or Amontrae Bradford
Linebacker
Kyle Efford Or E.J. Lightsey
Linebacker
Trenilyas Tatum
Tah'j Butler
Cornerback
Ahmari Harvey
Zachary Tobe
Free Safety
Taye Seymore
LaMiles Brooks
Strong Safety
Clayton Powell-Lee
Omar Daniels
Cornerback
Warren Burrell
Nehemiah Chandler
Nickleback/Sam
Rodney Shelley or Syeed Gibbs
Position
Starter
Backup
Kicker
Aidan Birr
James Whatley
Punter
David Shanahan
James Whatley
Long Snapper
Henry Freer
Joseph Stoever
Quarterback Haynes King and linebacker Kyle Efford have missed the last two games for the Yellow Jackets and they are going to be needed on Saturday if they hope to pull the upset. Keep an eye on King's status this week until he is officially ruled in or out.
Whether he plays or not, King and the entire Georgia Tech offense have the respect of Miami head coach Mario Cristobal.
"Haynes King and that offense are really good. Yards per play, they are up there with some of the tops in the country and they are really good at generating chunk plays, they protect him really well and I think they are either No. 1 or No. 2 in the country at pressures (allowed), they certainly do a great job of also getting him loose, he has a lot of explosive playmakers and watching a guy like that play, you have to understand that making them one dimensional is not necessarily the answer because he can chuck it around all over the place too.
You just have to prepare for a lot and he is surrounded with a great supporting cast, his offensive line is one of the most experienced in the entire country, I believe most of them are seniors or redshirt juniors and the number of starts is... they just play really well together, their line calls are on point and they don't make mistakes and they finish their blocks, they are very mature up front on both sides."
The all-time series between these two programs is tied 14-14 and everyone remembers how last year's game ended. Instead of kneeling the ball, Miami kept trying to run the ball and Don Chaney fumbled it, giving the ball back to Georgia Tech. Haynes King connected with Malik Rutherford to get the ball down the field and then found Christian Leary for the game winning touchdown with one second left. It was one of the most memorable endings in college football history.
The Yellow Jackets defense played a great game vs Virginia Tech, but they will be facing what is the top offense in the country with a Heisman contender at the quarterback position. Miami quarterback Cam Ward is having a phenomenal season and Georgia Tech has struggled the most on defense at defending the pass. The pass rush has been a problem for the Yellow Jackets this season and they are going to have to find a way to rattle Ward next week.
