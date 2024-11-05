All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Release Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup vs No. 4 Miami

Georgia Tech released their depth chart today ahead of Saturday's game vs Miami

Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (11) celebrates with wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) after scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes (11) celebrates with wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) after scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After a bye week, Georgia Tech (5-4, 3-3) was back on the practice field today getting ready for No. 4 Miami to come to Bobby Dodd. The Yellow Jackets sit one win away from their second straight year of bowl eligibility, but they have a tough schedule to finish the year out. After facing the Hurricanes, Georgia Tech will also play NC State and then finish the year against No. 2 Georgia.

Tuesday is the day when Georgia Tech releases their depth chart and they just released it, with some changes to it.

Position

Starter

Backup

Quarterback

Haynes King or Zach Pyron

Aaron Philo

Running Back

Jamal Haynes

Anthony Carrie or Chad Alexander or Daylon Gordon

Wide Receiver

Eric Singleton Jr

Abdul Janneh

Wide Receiver

Malik Rutherford

Bailey Stockton

Wide Receiver

Chase Lane

Leo Blackburn

Tight End

Avery Boyd or Jackson Hawes

Luke Harpring or Ryland Goede or Josh Beetham

Left Tackle

Corey Robinson

Ethan Mackenny

Left Guard

Joe Fusile

Harrison Moore

Center

Weston Franklin

Tana Alo-Tupuola

Right Guard

Keylan Rutledge

Brandon Best or Jameson Riggs

Right Tackle

Jordan Williams

Benjamin Galloway

Position

Starter

Backup

End

Josh Robinson or Sylvain Yondjouen

Jordan Boyd

Nose

Zeek Biggers

Thomas Gore and Horace Lockett

Tackle

Makius Scott or Jordan van den Berg

Jason Moore

Rush

Romello Height or Kevin Harris

Jacob Cruz or Amontrae Bradford

Linebacker

Kyle Efford Or E.J. Lightsey

Linebacker

Trenilyas Tatum

Tah'j Butler

Cornerback

Ahmari Harvey

Zachary Tobe

Free Safety

Taye Seymore

LaMiles Brooks

Strong Safety

Clayton Powell-Lee

Omar Daniels

Cornerback

Warren Burrell

Nehemiah Chandler

Nickleback/Sam

Rodney Shelley or Syeed Gibbs

Position

Starter

Backup

Kicker

Aidan Birr

James Whatley

Punter

David Shanahan

James Whatley

Long Snapper

Henry Freer

Joseph Stoever

Quarterback Haynes King and linebacker Kyle Efford have missed the last two games for the Yellow Jackets and they are going to be needed on Saturday if they hope to pull the upset. Keep an eye on King's status this week until he is officially ruled in or out.

Whether he plays or not, King and the entire Georgia Tech offense have the respect of Miami head coach Mario Cristobal.

"Haynes King and that offense are really good. Yards per play, they are up there with some of the tops in the country and they are really good at generating chunk plays, they protect him really well and I think they are either No. 1 or No. 2 in the country at pressures (allowed), they certainly do a great job of also getting him loose, he has a lot of explosive playmakers and watching a guy like that play, you have to understand that making them one dimensional is not necessarily the answer because he can chuck it around all over the place too.

You just have to prepare for a lot and he is surrounded with a great supporting cast, his offensive line is one of the most experienced in the entire country, I believe most of them are seniors or redshirt juniors and the number of starts is... they just play really well together, their line calls are on point and they don't make mistakes and they finish their blocks, they are very mature up front on both sides."

The all-time series between these two programs is tied 14-14 and everyone remembers how last year's game ended. Instead of kneeling the ball, Miami kept trying to run the ball and Don Chaney fumbled it, giving the ball back to Georgia Tech. Haynes King connected with Malik Rutherford to get the ball down the field and then found Christian Leary for the game winning touchdown with one second left. It was one of the most memorable endings in college football history.

The Yellow Jackets defense played a great game vs Virginia Tech, but they will be facing what is the top offense in the country with a Heisman contender at the quarterback position. Miami quarterback Cam Ward is having a phenomenal season and Georgia Tech has struggled the most on defense at defending the pass. The pass rush has been a problem for the Yellow Jackets this season and they are going to have to find a way to rattle Ward next week.

Jackson Caudell
