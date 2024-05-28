2024 NCAA Baseball Odds: Georgia Tech Listed With Second Best Odds To Win Athens Regional
After a lot of talk about whether or not they would be in or out of the NCAA Tournament, Georgia Tech was included in the field and did not seem to be in any real danger of missing the Tournament, as they were not included in the last four teams in. The Yellow Jackets are going to be heading to Athens to play in their regional against their bitter rivals and they will be joined by UNC Wilmington and Army.
However, Danny Hall has not been able to get Georgia Tech out of a regional since the 2006 season, which was also the last time that Georgia Tech got to the College World Series. This team has the offensive firepower with Drew Burress, Matthew Ellis, and Payton Green leading the way, but the big question is going to be about the Yellow Jackets pitching. Georgia Tech comes into the Tournament with a 6.65 team ERA, which ranks 207th in the country and dead last in the ACC. If they want to advance out of this regional, they are going to have to have better pitching. Georgia Tech was 0-2 vs Georgia this season, but both losses were close.
The Bulldogs are of course the favorite to come out of this regional, but according to the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook, Georgia Tech has the second-best odds to win the regional and advance to play the winner of the Raleigh regional.
1. Georgia: -150
2. Georgia Tech: +300
3. UNC Wilmington: +320
4. Army: +3500
Georgia Tech is going to face UNC Wilmington on Friday at 7:00 and it will be a matchup of a really good offense (Georgia Tech) and a good pitching staff (UNC Wilmington). One area of the matchup that could be crucial is UNC Wilmington is 210th in the country in walking batters, while Georgia Tech is 6th in the nation in drawing walks. The matchup that most Georgia Tech fans are going to be concerned with is how the Yellow Jackets pitching holds up against the UNC Wilmington offense. UNC Wilmington only ranks in the top 100 in one main offensive category (62nd in home runs), but the Yellow Jackets pitching staff can struggle and make any offense look top notch.
