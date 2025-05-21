2025 ACC Baseball Tournament: No. 1 Seed Georgia Tech Will Face No. 16 Seed California In The Quarterfinals
Georgia Tech earned a double-bye in the ACC Tournament due to being the No. 1 seed and regular season ACC Champions and now their opponent for Thursday's quarterfinals game is now set. No. 16 seed Cal has pulled two straight upsets in the first two days of the tournament and the Golden Bears will face the Yellow Jackets tomorrow afternoon.
Georgia Tech faced Cal back in April and the Yellow Jackets swept the weekend series. Cal is playing well though and Georgia Tech will have a challenge on its hands tomorrow.
1st Round (Tuesday, May 20th)
Game 1: No. 9 Miami vs No. 16 Cal- Cal 12, Miami 2
Game 2: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs No. 13 Stanford- VT 7, Stanford 4
Game 3: No. 10 Louisville vs No. 15 Pitt- Pittsburgh 13, Louisville 11
Game 4: No. 11 Notre Dame vs No. 14 Boston College- BC 5, Notre Dame 4
2nd Round (Wednesday, May 21st)
Game 5: No. 16 Cal vs No. 8 Wake Forest- Cal 14, Wake 12
Game 6: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs No. 5 Clemson (1:00 p.m. ET)
Game 7: No. 15 Pittsburgh vs No. 7 Duke (5:00 p.m. ET)
Game 8: No. 14 Boston College vs No. 6 Virginia (9:00 p.m. ET)
Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 22nd)
Game 9: No. 16 Cal vs No. 1 Georgia Tech (3:00 p.m. ET)
Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs No. 4 NC State (7:00 p.m. ET)
Quarterfinals (Friday, May 23rd)
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs No. 2 Florida State (3:00 p.m. ET)
Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs No. 3 North Carolina (7:00 p.m. ET)