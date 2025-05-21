All Yellow Jackets

2025 ACC Baseball Tournament: No. 1 Seed Georgia Tech Will Face No. 16 Seed California In The Quarterfinals

Georgia Tech earned a double-bye in the ACC Tournament due to being the No. 1 seed and regular season ACC Champions and now their opponent for Thursday's quarterfinals game is now set. No. 16 seed Cal has pulled two straight upsets in the first two days of the tournament and the Golden Bears will face the Yellow Jackets tomorrow afternoon.

Georgia Tech faced Cal back in April and the Yellow Jackets swept the weekend series. Cal is playing well though and Georgia Tech will have a challenge on its hands tomorrow.

1st Round (Tuesday, May 20th)

Game 1: No. 9 Miami vs No. 16 Cal- Cal 12, Miami 2

Game 2: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs No. 13 Stanford- VT 7, Stanford 4

Game 3: No. 10 Louisville vs No. 15 Pitt- Pittsburgh 13, Louisville 11

Game 4: No. 11 Notre Dame vs No. 14 Boston College- BC 5, Notre Dame 4

2nd Round (Wednesday, May 21st)

Game 5: No. 16 Cal vs No. 8 Wake Forest- Cal 14, Wake 12

Game 6: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs No. 5 Clemson (1:00 p.m. ET)

Game 7: No. 15 Pittsburgh vs No. 7 Duke (5:00 p.m. ET)

Game 8: No. 14 Boston College vs No. 6 Virginia (9:00 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 22nd)

Game 9: No. 16 Cal vs No. 1 Georgia Tech (3:00 p.m. ET)

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs No. 4 NC State (7:00 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinals (Friday, May 23rd)

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs No. 2 Florida State (3:00 p.m. ET)

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs No. 3 North Carolina (7:00 p.m. ET)

Semifinals (Saturday, May 24th)

Championship (Sunday, May 25th)

Additional Georgia Tech Baseball News:

JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

