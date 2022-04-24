Georgia Tech Baseball Gives up 15 runs in Game Three Loss to Duke

Georgia Tech won in a thrilling game on Friday against Duke, but struggled in the second game on Friday and lost the game. For a chance to have a series win, Marquis Grissom Jr would take the mound for the Yellow Jackets and hope to get Georgia Tech's third straight ACC series win.

Georgia Tech did not start the game off well and it set the tone for much of the game. A solo home run and an RBI double in the first inning gave Duke and early 2-0 lead. Duke would continue to add on in the early innings and a three-run home run and a solo home run gave the Blue Devils a 5-0 lead in just the second inning.

Duke would have their fourth home run of the game in the fourth inning to make it 6-0, but that is when Georgia Tech started to put some runs on the board. Kevin Parada, Drew Compton, and Tres Gonzales all had solo home runs in the bottom of the fourth to cut the lead in half 6-3.

Andrew Jenkins had a two RBI double in the fifth inning and Georgia Tech was only down 7-5 and looked like they would be starting to mount a comeback. From there though, Duke's offense would take back the momentum in the game.

The top of the sixth inning was a nightmare for Georgia Tech. A couple of two RBI singles made it 11-5 and then an RBI single gave the Blue Devils a 12-5 lead. Sam Crawford and Logan McGuire did not have good days in relief of Grissom pitching today.

Jadyn Jackson was able to get a run back for Georgia Tech in the sixth inning with an RBI single to make it 12-6. Chandler Simpson had one of his own to make it 12-7 and then Georgia Tech started to gain momentum back. Parada kept his good day going with a two-RBI double to cut the lead to 12-9 and it was starting to feel like Friday night's game in Atlanta.

Gonzales would have another hit and got an RBI single to make it 12-10 and this was suddenly a brand new game.

Georgia Tech held Duke scoreless in the top of the seventh and then Compton had another home run to cut the lead to 12-11 at the bottom of the inning. That would be Compton's fourth home run of the weekend. Georgia Tech has had back to back weeks of players earning national and conference player of the week honors and Compton was making the case for the third straight.

After a scoreless eight inning for both teams, Duke was able to stretch the lead to 14-11 after a two-run home run. Zach Maxwell had had a solid inning in the eighth, but was not able to keep the Blue Devils off the board in the ninth. An RBI double made the game 15-11 and it was going to take a miracle for the Yellow Jackets to get back in this one.

Georgia Tech did not give up though and almost pulled off that miracle. A Stephen Reid three-run home run put the Yellow Jackets within one run and the game was 15-14. Georgia Tech could not complete the rally and lost the game.

Georgia Tech will be back in action against Troy on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m and then has an upcoming series against Miami in Atlanta next weekend.

