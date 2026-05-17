Has Georgia Tech closed the gap on UCLA for the No. 1 Overall Seed?

Georgia Tech Baseball entered this season with the goal of making it to Omaha for the College World Series and that was not something that head coach James Ramsey backed down from when he was introduced as the head coach last summer:

I absolutely think that I'm comfortable, you know, putting an Omaha tag on this team. I think once again like I mentioned earlier, it's not something we can shy away from it's what the players want and so I think it's more so telling them you guys want this but this is what it takes to be there and having gone to that place and played in that stadium, we've got to prepare our team to win a regional, I think that's the most important thing we have to do and there's certain things we have to do on our roster to do that I think winning series has been a strong suit that we've done as much as anyone is playing must -win baseball, maybe opening weekend, maybe it was on the road at Stanford, maybe it was Cal here.

We got our guys to buy into playing must-win baseball in a three-game series. And then ultimately, once you get to college, the college world series, anything can happen, and so I'm excited to see where this team takes us."

This team is certainly going to host a regional, and I think they have at worst, locked up a top-three national seed no matter what happens in Charlotte this week in the ACC Tournament.

But Georgia Tech is going to be aiming higher than that. They are looking to win the ACC Tournament this week and continue making their case to be the No. 1 overall seed in this year's NCAA Tournament.

Can they get the top seed?

It feels like it is going to come down to Georgia Tech and UCLA for the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. These two teams have been close to each other for most of the season and have comparable resumes (stats come from pearatings.com)

Stat Georgia Tech UCLA RPI 2 1 ELO 1 2 Net Score 2 1 Team Strength Rating 1 2 Quad 1 Record 19-5 12-1 Quad 2 Record 6-2 17-1 Quad 3 Record 8-1 12-3 Quad 4 record 12-1 7-1 WAB (Wins Above Bubble) 2 1 SOS 37th 33rd Non-Conference SOS 181st 88th

College Baseball Composite Ratings



For the first time in a long time, UCLA is not #1. Georgia Tech takes over the number one spot. RPI continues to be an outlier for Georgia. Only ten teams are top 16 in all 5 metrics. pic.twitter.com/eP3W338PGq — PEARatings (@PEARatings) May 17, 2026

As you can see, these two teams are neck-and-neck heading into conference tournament weekend.

If you want to look at the conferences through the lens of RPI, the ACC has 11 teams ranked in the RPI top 50 while the Big Ten only has four. Most field of 64 projections have 10 to 11 teams from the ACC making the tournament, while only five teams from the Big Ten are projected to make the cut. That does not mean that UCLA is not good, of course, but the ACC has been a superior conference than the Big Ten this season, and Georgia Tech's dominance in a better conference should be noted.

Georgia Tech went 25-5 this season in the ACC, which was the first time that an ACC team won 25 games in a 30-game conference schedule since Louisville in 2015. The Cardinals run differential that season was +74 in those games while Georgia Tech's is +154.

Georgia has the most Quad 1 wins in the country with 19, and UCLA has twice as many Quad 3 and Quad 4 losses as the Yellow Jackets.

So what needs to happen this week for Georgia Tech to get the No. 1 overall seed? If you think that the Bruins have the upper hand right now, the best pathway would be for Georgia Tech to win the ACC Tournament this week and have the Bruins make an early exit in the Big Ten Tournament. A possible outcome, but not one that I find likely due to the Big Ten being a weaker conference.

This is going to be a very close debate, especially if both teams end up dominating their conference tournaments. I think the Bruins have the edge right now according to most projections, but Georgia Tech continues to make this a tough debate for the NCAA selection committee next Monday.