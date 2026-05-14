How Georgia Tech Can Clinch Its Second Consecutive ACC Regular Season Title This Weekend

Despite a disappointing midweek loss to Mercer this week, Georgia Tech Baseball still has a lot to play for, and they are looking for a quick bounce back. It is the final weekend of the regular season, and the Yellow Jackets are ending it with a road series against Boston College, which has been the surprise team in the ACC and comes into this game ranked No. 23 in the country.

Georgia Tech has been a top-five team in the country the entire season, and they have also led the ACC standings for the entire way, even after their series loss against North Carolina last month. James Ramsey's team is closing in on another ACC regular season title and they could clinch it as soon as tonight.

So what would it take for the Yellow Jackets to capture it?

The magic number for Georgia Tech to win the ACC regular season title is two. If the Yellow Jackets take two out of three games vs the Eagles, they are the champs. If they win one game and North Carolina loses one game to NC State, then they are the champs. If the Tar Heels lose the series to the Wolfpack, then Georgia Tech takes the title. It is pretty straightforward and while the Eagles are a good team, they are going to be large underdogs to the No. 3 team in the country.

If they clinch the regular season championship, Georgia Tech would head into next week's ACC Tournament as the No. 1 seed. They have already clinched a double bye in the conference tournament.

Georgia Tech fans are also going to be watching this series to see if history is made.

Drew Burress remains tied with Jason Varitek for the most home runs in program history, and after not being able to break the record on Tuesday against the Bears, Burress is going for it tonight against the Eagles.

Despite the loss against Mercer, Georgia Tech had been playing really well. In their sweep against Duke last weekend, Georgia Tech limited the Blue Devils to three runs in the final two games, both of which were run by mercy rule. They fell behind 12-2 against the Bears on Tuesday, but battled back to make it a game and lost 12-9.

The simplest way for Georgia Tech to become champions this weekend is to simply win two games, but if they take care of business tonight, all eyes will turn to Raleigh to see if the Wolfpack can help out.